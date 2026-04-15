Rising Burnout Reveals Why Stress Feels Instant and How People Are Seeking Answers

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over half of U.S. employees report experiencing burnout on the job and workers feeling “very stressed” have nearly doubled since 2024, according to a recent Ipsos Workplace Mental Health Poll . Amid ongoing economic uncertainty and rising cost of living, the toll is tangible. Workplace stress accounts for an absence of about one million workers every day, costing businesses productivity and income. The 2026 Gallup State of the Global Workplace report confirms this data, showing that levels of stress, anger and sadness among employees remains higher than pre-pandemic levels.

One-third of the average person’s life is spent working, and for a growing number that time is defined by stress. As April marks Stress Awareness Month, individuals are searching out methods to manage stress and exploring ways to cope with the daily pressures of work. But with mounting economic pressures, temporary solutions may not be enough.

For those seeking lasting relief, the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard provides a different approach. It explains how stress, negative thoughts and irrational fears come from a previously unknown part of the mind called the reactive mind. This part of the mind can trigger irrational, emotional and physical responses below one’s awareness. Dianetics gives a simple methodology to address the reactive mind and understand the root cause of stress.

“Just understanding how the mind works gave me great relief, especially with stress and knowing that the things I knew were not right about me were actually not me,” said Darlene Rodriguez, business co-owner. “And the biggest relief was that there is a way to get rid of it with Dianetics.”

For the past 75 years, Dianetics has been used by millions looking to take control of their mental health. In a time when workplace stress is at a high, Stress Awareness Month serves as a reminder that understanding the source of stress may be the most important step toward overcoming it.

Bridge Publications, Inc. publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org .

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

sdinges@bridgepub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32deb1e3-6328-4355-aeaa-98e7a15d6596