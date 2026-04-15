NextNRG to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on April 16, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET

MIAMI, FL, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on April 15th 2026, followed by a conference call on Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In (U.S. Toll-Free): 877-407-9219 / +1 412-652-1274

Participant Dial-In (International): +1 412-652-1274

Participant Dial-In (Canada Toll-Free): 877-407-9219 / +1 412-652-1274

Webcast Access



A live audio webcast of the call will be available at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=EyFyVDMM.

The webcast will be archived for 12 months following the call.

Replay Information



A replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call and will remain accessible through April 26, 2027:

U.S. Toll-Free: 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415

International: 201-612-7415

Canada Toll-Free: 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415

Replay Access Code: 13760198

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com

