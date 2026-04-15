Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (“Organogenesis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORGO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/organogenesis-holdings-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Organogenesis’s stock price plummeted $0.59 per share, or 10.14%, to close at $5.28 per share on December 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a December 26, 2025, announcement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regarding a significant shift in the regulatory environment for specialized medical products. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure that the agency had withdrawn final Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) for skin substitute grafts and cellular and tissue-based products that were scheduled for implementation the following year.

The decline was further exacerbated by the immediate competitive implications of this policy reversal. Analysts observed that the removal of these specific LCDs would leave the Company vulnerable to a significantly more crowded marketplace, as Organogenesis would now "face increased competition from over 300 other market participants." The revelation that the Company had lost a key regulatory barrier to entry led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened threat to Organogenesis’s market share and the potential for a material decline in its future revenue.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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