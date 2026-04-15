MERRELL LAUNCHES “OUTSIDE IN THE CITY,” REDFINING WHAT IT MEANS TO GO OUTSIDE IN THE MODERN WORLD

ROCKFORD, Mich., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merrell, a global leader in the modern outdoor category, today announces the launch of Outside in the City, a global program of community experiences, public art, and creative partnerships designed to redefine what “going outside” looks like today. The program reframes the outdoors not as a distant destination, but as something woven into everyday life, from city streets and parks to waterfronts and neighborhood blocks. Outside in the City invites people to experience the clarity, connection, and momentum that starts the moment they step outside.

Rooted in Merrell’s global brand platform, It Starts Outside, the program is guided by a simple belief: the experience of the outside doesn’t begin somewhere far away, it begins the moment you step outside your door. With more than half the world’s population living in cities, redefining how people experience the outdoors has never been more relevant. Outside in the City brings this belief to life by helping people discover restorative, grounding moments woven into the rhythm of daily life, not just on remote trails, but in the places they move through every day.

“Our job isn’t to redefine the outdoors, it’s to redefine who feels invited,” said Richard McLeod, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Merrell. “Cities are full of people already seeking movement, connection, and meaning. Merrell Outside in the City is about unlocking that mindset, showing that the transformative power of stepping outside is available to everyone, everywhere.”

Launching in New York, London, and Paris, with additional cities to follow, the program will partner with local communities, cultural leaders, and movement-driven groups to deliver guided walks, creative workshops, and immersive experiences. Activations will roll out globally throughout 2026, bringing the program to life across key markets worldwide. Each activation is grounded in a single idea: the outside isn’t somewhere you go, it’s something you step into.

Shantell Martin Partnership to Launch U.S. Programming

Merrell will debut Outside in the City in the United States through a partnership with Shantell Martin, the globally recognized artist known for her exploration of identity, space, and human connection. Martin will create a large-scale original mural in Union Square, New York City, serving as a cultural anchor for the program. Hand painted by Colossal Media, the mural will serve a visual expression of the outside within urban life.

“New York has always been a place where I walk, observe, and question what’s around me,” said Shantell Martin. “This piece is an invitation for people to step outside, slow down, and experience the city with fresh eyes, to realize that the outdoors isn’t somewhere else, it’s already here.”

“Public art allows us to see our city through a new lens,” said New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn. “Union Square is an iconic space that thousands move through daily, and Shantell’s installation creates a meaningful moment of reflection within the everyday rush. We’re grateful to Merrell and Shantell Martin for delivering an experience that encourages New Yorkers to step outside and engage more deeply with our beloved city.”

Championing Belonging in the Modern Outdoor Community

In the U.S., Merrell will partner with community-led organizations including Hike Clerb, SENIQ, City Girls Who Walk, Latino Outdoors, and Camp Yoshi, groups redefining who the outdoors is for and expanding participation in outdoor experiences. Through these partnerships, Merrell will support a series of community events across New York City throughout Summer 2026, designed to create more inclusive and welcoming ways for people to engage with the outdoors.

Throughout Europe, Outside in the City will come to life through community experiences shaped by cultural leaders redefining the outdoors in urban environments. In London, Merrell will partner with Ollie Ranger of Flock Together, an urban bird‑watching collective, while in Paris the program will collaborate with Samuel Marque, an urban fisherman, during Fête de la Musique, and activate during Paris Fashion Week alongside the Castay Twins, art directors who draw creative inspiration from the streets of Paris.

Outside in the City will officially launch with a public mural unveiling in Union Square on April 30, 2026, with programming continuing globally throughout the year. For more information on Merrell Outside in the City, upcoming events, and ways to get involved, visit merrell.com and follow @merrell on all social platforms.

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ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to explore the outdoors confidently. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's, and uniform footwear and apparel.

ABOUT NYC DOT ART:

The New York City Department of Transportation’s art program (NYC DOT Art) partners with organizations and professional artists to present temporary public art on NYC DOT property throughout the five boroughs for up to eleven months. Artists transform streets with colorful murals, dynamic projections and eye-catching sculptures. Sidewalks, fences, triangles, medians, bridges, jersey barriers, step streets, public plazas and pedestrianized spaces serve as canvases and foundations for temporary art. Since 2008, NYC DOT Art has produced over 530 temporary artworks citywide. For more information, visit nyc.gov/dotart and @nyc_DOTArt on Instagram.

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Taylor Baumgardner

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