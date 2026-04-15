Celestica, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Celestica, Inc. (“Celestica" or the "Company") (NYSE: CLS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/celestica-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Celestica’s stock price plummeted $18.83 per share, or 6.08%, to close at $290.92 per share on January 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 22, 2026, report from Digitimes regarding a potential shift in the manufacturing supply chain for one of the world’s largest technology companies. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure that Alphabet Inc.’s Google business may be transitioning its hardware assembly needs to competing suppliers.

Specifically, the report suggested that Google is shifting assembly work for its tensor processing units (TPUs) away from the Company. This development raised the immediate possibility that Celestica might have a significantly "reduced role in assembling Google’s AI servers." The revelation that Celestica could lose a substantial portion of its business with a key hyperscale client led to an immediate loss of investor confidence. This downward pressure resulted in a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened competition in the AI infrastructure sector and the potential for a material decline in the Company’s future revenue and market share.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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