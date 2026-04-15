eleven-x Launches Wireless Vehicle Counting Solution to Enhance Parking Intelligence Across Garages and Surface Lots

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x ®, a leader in smart parking and curbside management solutions, today announced the launch of its new wireless Vehicle Counting solution, expanding the capabilities of its eXactpark™ platform beyond stall occupancy to include precise zone-level monitoring. The new solution enables accurate tracking of vehicle entry, exit, and level occupancy across multi-level garages and surface lots. The Vehicle Counting solution delivers highly accurate vehicle counts through real-time detection, giving parking operators deeper visibility into utilization and enabling more efficient day-to-day operations and a better experience for drivers.

Purpose-built for today’s occupancy monitoring requirements, the solution reliably captures vehicle movement at key access points and garage levels while supporting a range of advanced applications, including parking guidance, compliance, and enforcement. When combining eleven-x’s stall monitoring sensors (SPS-X) and zone counting sensors (SCS-X), parking managers gain a comprehensive view of occupancy across their facilities and assets, all within a cost-effective, unified platform.

“Parking asset managers need accurate, reliable data on how vehicles move through their facilities to optimize utilization and maximize revenue,” said Dan Mathers, CEO of eleven-x. “With the launch of this product, we’re extending the power of our award-winning eXactpark platform to deliver a smarter, more complete approach to parking management, helping managers improve efficiency while enhancing the driver parking experience.”

Key features of eleven-x’s Vehicle Counting solution include:

High accuracy: Delivers up to 98.4% vehicle counting accuracy

Precise detection: Accurately distinguishes vehicles with as little as one second spacing, ensuring reliable counts even in complex scenarios such as tailgating or high-speed entry/exit

Easy reset capabilities: Supports both automated and manual reset options to minimize count drift and maintain long-term accuracy

Seamless integration: Fully compatible with eXactpark and eleven-x stall monitoring sensors, while also integrating with third-party parking technologies

Single battery design: offers long life (4 years), low maintenance and battery status is visible within the platform

Wireless deployment: Enables fast, flexible installation with no need for external power at sensor locations



eleven-x’s patent-pending Vehicle Counting solution is available for sale now and is currently being deployed with customers across North America.

For more details, visit - https://eleven-x.com/contact/.

About eleven-x Inc.®

eleven-x is a leader in smart parking and curbside management solutions, helping organizations improve the efficiency, safety, and accessibility of their parking operations. The company’s award-winning eXactpark™ solution delivers real-time, 24/7 stall occupancy data, enabling cities, airports, campuses, and parking managers to gain a comprehensive, data-driven understanding of their parking assets. With eXactpark, organizations can streamline curbside management, improve compliance, implement demand-based pricing and enhance the overall parking experience. The solution also supports real-time parking guidance through eleven-x’s eXactnav™ app and integrates seamlessly with third-party systems, helping drivers quickly locate available spaces, reduce congestion, and optimize mobility. Fully scalable, eXactpark empowers communities to balance parking and space utilization in any parking environment to help address evolving transportation challenges and improve quality of life. For more information, visit eleven-x.com and follow eleven-x on LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

eleven-x Inc.: Mark Hall - mark.hall@eleven-x.com | phone: 1.226.887.0011