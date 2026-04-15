LegalZoom to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after the close of market.

Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the financial results.

LegalZoom First Quarter 2026 Conference Call Details Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g4bnga77 Dial In Registration: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6516036619774445a02824c95f6ae6b7

A replay of the webcast also will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website, https://investors.legalzoom.com , following the live event.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or our own law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to intellectual property protection and ongoing business management and legal support.

As AI reshapes how legal work gets done, LegalZoom is at the forefront of the human-in-the-loop approach, ensuring that the speed and efficiency of AI is always backed by the judgment and accountability of qualified professionals. With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

Contact