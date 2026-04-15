2 Day Virtual Course: Introduction to the Design and Development of Medical Devices and Device-Drug Combination (DDC) Products (June 29th - June 30th, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to the Design and Development of Medical Devices and Device-Drug Combination (DDC) Products (June 29th - June 30th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over two focused days, you'll gain valuable insight into the tools and techniques required to bring a medical device from concept to reality. The course also provides a clear and up-to-date overview of the current regulatory landscape, helping you understand how compliance and standards impact each stage of development.

Step into the world of medical device and DDC innovation with this intensive two-day course designed specifically for those new to the field of medical device design and development. Whether you're transitioning into MedTech or starting your journey in the industry, this course offers a comprehensive introduction to the essential elements of the development process.

Key topics include the importance of ensuring safety and efficacy through design controls, effective risk management strategies, and the critical documentation needed throughout the lifecycle of a device. With combination products representing a significant and growing segment of the market, the programme also explores the device constituent parts of these innovative therapies.

By attending, you'll walk away with a solid understanding of the core aspects of medical device development and have the opportunity to engage directly with an experienced industry expert to discuss the challenges and complexities involved.

Who Should Attend:

Design and development personnel

Development engineers

Quality personnel

Regulatory personnel

Design control professionals

Documentation managers

Programme managers

Anyone who needs an overview of the medical device design and development process

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Overview of the regulations and market routes

The design and development process

Day 2

Design control

Risk management - what is required?

Clinical evaluation, human factors and usability - how to comply

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

David Howlett

In 2003 David established PharmaDelivery Solutions Ltd as a specialised consultancy service in the field of drug delivery combination products (especially respiratory) device technology. This has led to involvement in projects with focus in pulmonary, nasal and other delivery routes, with an international client base. Much of the activity of PharmaDelivery Solutions Ltd is focused in the area of development programme support, regulatory GAP analysis and generation of documentation supporting development and test programmes, together with data review and contingency evaluation.

David has over 35 years experience in the development, industrialization and approval of inhalation drug delivery systems, combination products and medical devices.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l67oe2

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