Wealthfront Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Wealthfront Corporation, (“Wealthfront" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:WLTH) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/wealthfront-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Wealthfront’s stock price fell $2.12, or 16.8%, to close at $10.47 per share on January 13, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market decline followed the January 12, 2026, release of third quarter financial results, which revealed a “sharp reversal” in capital movement as the Company suffered $208 million in net deposit outflows. This performance contrasted heavily with the $874 million in inflows recorded during the same period the previous year. During the related earnings call, CEO David Fortunato blamed the “interest rate decline” for the capital flight and pointed toward the firm’s new home-lending segment as a strategic solution. However, concerns were heightened when Fortunato disclosed that he personally holds a 95.1% stake in that specific business unit, leading him to suggest the Company might “revisit or revise the ownership structure.” The combination of deteriorating deposit metrics and potential conflicts of interest regarding the CEO’s personal holdings triggered a significant sell-off the following day.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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