Awin Invests Millions in U.S. Brand Growth, Recovers $578M+ for Partners Through AI‑Resilient Affiliate Technology

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Awin, the global leader in affiliate marketing, today unveiled its most significant investment to date in the North American market. The company’s strategic expansion empowers leading U.S. brands with advanced tracking and AI-driven tools necessary to thrive as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the U.S. ecommerce landscape, valued at $1.62 trillion in 2026.

As AI-driven search and tightening privacy laws trigger a tracking crisis, U.S. ecommerce brands face leaks in their marketing ROI. Billions of dollars in consumer spending are moving into AI black boxes where traditional attribution fails. Awin is deploying a multi-million-dollar technological safety net to ensure U.S. brands capture every dollar of revenue in an increasingly fragmented market. This commitment follows a landmark 2025 for the North American network, characterized by Awin’s record revenue growth and a 140% increase in regional support teams.

The Market Standard for U.S. Commission Protection

At the heart of Awin’s investment is a technological suite specifically engineered to solve the attribution gap that costs American retailers millions annually. Underpinned by its Conversion Protection Initiative (CPI), this strategic directive has recovered over $578 million in global brand revenue to date.

Key impacts for U.S. partners:

$37M in protected commissions: Awin’s technology identified $37 million in incremental commissions that would have been lost to legacy tracking failures.

Awin’s technology identified $37 million in incremental commissions that would have been lost to legacy tracking failures. Defending against misattribution: Awin’s proprietary Soft Click technology shielded over 29.4 million global transactions last year, and saved U.S. brand adopters $6.55 million by preventing browser extensions from overwriting upper-funnel attribution on legitimate sales.

Awin’s proprietary technology shielded over global transactions last year, and saved U.S. brand adopters by preventing browser extensions from overwriting upper-funnel attribution on legitimate sales. Infrastructure for the future: The Awin Mastertag provides U.S. advertisers with a privacy-first, future-proof data foundation that remains accurate even as third-party cookies disappear, fueling more complete and accurate consumer signals that brands need to compete in AI discovery and LLM performance.



Leading with Human Expertise and AI Resilience

“While many SaaS platforms are commoditizing technology at the expense of strategy, Awin is investing in the tools that give U.S. brands a distinct competitive advantage,” said Adam Weiss, President of North America at Awin. “We aren't just providing a platform; we are providing the data integrity and expert regional leadership U.S. brands need to outpace the competition in an increasingly AI-saturated market.”

To support this mission, Awin has significantly bolstered its U.S. leadership team, welcoming industry leaders Travis Abbott (Head of Sales) and Lisa Tadje (Head of Marketing) to drive brand-centric innovation across North America.

Empowering U.S. Brands

Building on its distinct data foundation, Awin is deploying an intentional framework for fast, agile AI innovation focused on capturing ROI for brands as opportunities surface and evolve in real time. The LLM discovery engine being piloted by U.S. customers through Awin’s AI platform deploys probabilistic and deterministic signals to cut through predictable patterns and look beyond current trends as technology matures. The engine further ensures U.S. brands find the perfect match among 1 million active publishers, optimizing marketing spend with data-driven precision.

Awin’s newly upgraded AI platform is already powering more efficient, scalable growth for 30,000 brands on its network, including Under Armour, GE Appliances, HexClad, Speedo and Samsung.

“North America is the primary engine of global ecommerce innovation and the front line of a massive shift in how consumer value is measured,” added Weiss. “As AI-driven search and privacy-first regulations create a growing tracking crisis, our multi-million-dollar investment in North America is about more than just scale. It’s about providing U.S. brands with sophisticated technology and regional expertise needed to protect revenue while outpacing market competition.”

Join the U.S. Evolution at Awin’s ThinkTank Americas

Awin will highlight these U.S.-focused innovations at ThinkTank Americas, the industry’s premier global conference, held April 20–22, 2026 in Chicago. The event will feature insights from Mike Cessario (CEO of Liquid Death), Lily Ray (VP, SEO Strategy and Research at Amsive), and Elliot Lee (Director of Partnerships at Profound) on how brands can navigate the transformation of AI-powered search.

For more information on how Awin’s U.S. investment can accelerate your brand’s growth, visit awin.com.

About Awin

Awin is an all-in-one platform for smart and strategic partner marketing that helps brands grow their business, their way. For more than 25 years, Awin has been committed to building a stronger, smarter, and more sustainable ecosystem that delivers real value and meaningful impact. Our powerful technology, combined with our award-winning expert support, enables advertisers to scale confidently online and access new levels of growth. A diverse global network of 1 million partners – from influencers to emerging tech companies – helps brands discover, engage, and reward the right partners to achieve their marketing goals.

Our robust on-the-ground presence in 17 countries across 4 continents ensures personalized care, local insights and partnerships, no matter where you choose to grow. This means smarter partner marketing that’s simple, scalable, and built for results.

Learn more at Awin.com.

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