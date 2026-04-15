NeuraClick Expands Scientific and Translational Leadership with Key Advisory Appointments

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuraClick, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing macrocyclic neuropeptide therapeutics using its proprietary NuClick™ platform, today announced the appointment of Gavin S. Dawe, PhD, as Scientific Advisor, Neuropharmacology & Translational Neuroscience, and Tomi K. Sawyer, PhD, as Strategic Advisor, Peptide Therapeutics & Partnering Strategy.

These appointments strengthen NeuraClick’s scientific and translational capabilities as the company advances its platform and lead programs in central nervous system (CNS) and neuro-metabolic disorders, with a clear path toward clinical development.

Dr. Gavin Dawe is a leading neuropharmacologist and translational neuroscientist serving as an Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Pharmacology at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore. He is widely recognized as a key opinion leader in neuropeptide neuropharmacology, with research focused on neural systems regulating stress, arousal, and reward. His expertise spans behavioral pharmacology, electrophysiology, and EEG-based biomarkers, complemented by prior industry experience at ReNeuron and Eli Lilly and Company. His contributions to the field have been recognized by the GlaxoSmithKline Academic Centre of Excellence Research Award, reflecting his impact in advancing translational neuroscience research. At NeuraClick, Dr. Dawe will help guide strategies for linking neuropeptide-driven circuit modulation to measurable biological and functional outcomes, supporting the development of translationally informative readouts.

Dr. Tomi Sawyer is a globally recognized leader in peptide and macrocycle drug discovery, with more than four decades of experience advancing peptide-based therapeutics from early discovery through clinical development. A former President of the American Peptide Society, he has held senior scientific leadership roles, including Distinguished Scientist at Merck & Co., Chief Scientific Officer at Aileron Therapeutics, and positions at Ariad Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer. He has contributed to the discovery and development of multiple approved peptide medicines, including Iclusig® and Scenesse®. He currently serves as Chief Drug Hunter at Maestro Therapeutics, where he continues to inspire and support the advancement of novel peptide modalities toward clinical development. Furthermore, he is the Founder and President Emeritus of the Peptide Drug Hunting Consortium, a non-profit organization committed to entrepreneurial science and innovative technology empowering breakthrough peptide medicines.

At NeuraClick, Dr. Sawyer will provide strategic guidance across peptide therapeutic development, supporting the progression of programs toward clinically viable candidates and shaping development and partnering strategy.

“Neuropeptide systems represent one of the most powerful and underexplored mechanisms for modulating brain circuits underlying complex behaviors,” said Dr. Dawe. “NeuraClick’s strategy to engineer these systems with improved stability and functional control represents an important step toward translating this biology into effective neurotherapeutics.”

“Achieving the right balance of stability, pharmacokinetics, and tissue exposure has long limited the therapeutic potential of peptides,” said Dr. Sawyer. “NeuraClick’s platform introduces a fundamentally new approach to peptide engineering, grounded in translational design principles, overcoming these constraints and enabling a new generation of durable neuropeptide medicines for CNS disorders.”

As advisors, Dr. Dawe and Dr. Sawyer bring deep expertise to guide NeuraClick’s platform and pipeline, helping open a new frontier in peptide-based medicines for complex CNS disorders. Their appointment underscores NeuraClick’s commitment to advancing transformative treatment approaches and assembling a world-renowned team of experts in pursuit of treating these debilitating conditions.

“We are pleased to welcome Gavin and Tomi as we continue building NeuraClick’s scientific and translational foundation,” said Dr. Subhi Marwari, Founder and CEO of NeuraClick. “Their combined expertise strengthens the link between our biological insights and therapeutic development strategy, supporting the advancement of our programs toward clinical translation and strategic partnerships.”

About NeuraClick, Inc.

NeuraClick, Inc. is a privately held, preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neurotherapeutics using its proprietary AI/ML-enabled NuClick™ platform. The company combines computational design and click-chemistry-enabled macrocyclization to engineer endogenous neuropeptides with improved stability and functional properties, aiming to enable precise modulation of neural circuits implicated in CNS disorders and their associated conditions.

For more information, visit: https://neuraclicktx.com/

Media Contacts:

NeuraClick, Inc.

Subhi Marwari, PhD, CEO

info@neuraclicktx.com