Alden’s Organic Goes Bananas with Launch of Banana Cookie Crumble Ice Cream

EUGENE, Ore., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alden’s Organic, an industry leader in organic frozen desserts made with real, high-quality ingredients since 2004, is introducing its newest ice cream flavor, Banana Cookie Crumble, just in time for National Banana Day. The creamy, indulgent flavor blends rich organic banana ice cream with crunchy cookie crumbles, delivering a nostalgic dessert experience inspired by classic homemade banana treats.

Bananas are having a moment, showing up everywhere from national coffee menus to trending banana-flavored milks and snacks that spotlight the country’s most popular fruit. Banana Cookie Crumble takes inspiration from comforting classics like banana pudding and banana bread, offering a delicious yet familiar flavor in a more indulgent and modern way.

“As we continue to innovate, we’re always looking for ways to bring classic flavors to life in new ways that feel fresh and exciting,” said Joelle Simmons, Chief Commercial Officer at Alden’s Organic. “Our light yet flavorful approach celebrates bananas’ natural sweetness, versatility and creamy texture. These qualities make them especially well-suited to serve as a customizable base for toppings like chocolate fudge, toasted nuts, caramel drizzle or fresh fruit.”

Banana Cookie Crumble sqrounds (48oz) are available at aldensicecream.com and select retailers nationwide, including Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, The Fresh Market and Natural Grocers for an SRP of $9.99-$15. Like all Alden’s Organic products, it’s USDA Organic certified and Non-GMO Project Verified, crafted with the highest-quality ingredients, and free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

As a Certified B Corporation, Alden’s Organic is proud to uphold the highest standards of social and environmental impact. For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.aldensicecream.com.

About Alden’s Organic

Founded in 2004, Alden’s Organic has been a leader in the organic frozen dessert industry, offering premium ice cream and sorbet made with wholesome, real ingredients. Known for its dedication to organic and sustainable practices, Alden’s Organic products are USDA Organic certified, Non-GMO, and free from artificial additives. The brand continues to innovate with options that cater to a variety of dietary needs, including gluten-free and vegan choices. Alden’s Organic is available at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.aldensicecream.com.

Contact Info



Justine Goodiel

aldenspr@thinkmaxwell.com

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