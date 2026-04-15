DGS Hosts African Leaders Forum to Advance Digital Economies and Internal Capacity

TYSONS, Va., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Global Systems (DGS) and BroadSat hosted government leaders and ambassadors from various African nations to discuss national development in the digital age. Bringing together representatives from Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Burundi, Central African Republic, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Malia, and Niger, the forum focused on digital transformation, connectivity, and long-term, partner-focused investment. The broad takeaway was clear: sustainable progress should be driven by internal capacity versus leveraging external aid.

“Countries that control their digital ecosystems and connectivity will control their growth,” said Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO of DGS. “This forum enabled leaders to explore how to leapfrog the legacy systems holding them back by accelerating the adoption of technologies without the constraints faced by more developed markets.”

Many participating nations face the common challenge of legacy infrastructure and limited connectivity slowing digital and economic progress. These constraints make it difficult to scale modern services and fully participate in the digital economy. During the forum, leaders discussed how partnership-driven models can address these barriers. DGS and BroadSat presented a model that leverages satellite connectivity and key digital infrastructure that enables immediate, sustainable progress for smart cities, e-learning, e-government, cybersecurity, and resource development. Leaders recognized that spectrum intelligence and satellite connectivity aren't just infrastructure—they are the foundation for sovereign digital economies. DGS's CLEARSITE™ platform, paired with BroadSat's connectivity layer, gives African nations the tools to own and optimize their digital ecosystems from day one.

The forum was the first step in moving beyond dialogue into structured bilateral partnerships to advance concrete projects across connectivity, education, and infrastructure. DGS and BroadSat are supporting this transition, proposing scalable, integrated digital ecosystems that work with national priorities and sustained economic independence. The lasting impact of this forum will be measured not in agreements signed, but in the self-reliant digital economies that emerge from them. DGS and BroadSat are committed to being long-term partners in that journey—providing the technology backbone that turns national vision into measurable progress.

About Digital Global Systems (DGS)

Digital Global Systems (DGS) delivers AI-driven RF awareness and spectrum optimization solutions that power resilient communications for governments, industries, and communities worldwide. With more than 725 issued and pending patents, DGS helps nations and enterprises rebuild stronger, smarter, and more connected.

For more information:

www.digitalglobalsystems.com