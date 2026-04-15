Eon Launches Agent to Deliver Instant AI-Ready Data with No Prep Required

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eon, an intelligent data and AI infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of Eon AI Agent. This new capability enables teams to instantly query and analyze large-scale backup, archive, and production data using natural language.

One of the biggest bottlenecks remains access to usable data, as enterprises race to adopt AI. While organizations sit on years of valuable historical and infrastructure data, making that data available for analysis has traditionally required months of effort, including restores, schema reconstruction, and the creation of complex pipelines. Eon removes that barrier.

Teams can now ask questions in plain English and receive immediate answers directly from indexed data across environments, turning what once took months into minutes.

“Enterprises don’t have a data problem, they have a data access problem,” said Ofir Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Eon. “Most of their data already exists, but it’s locked away in backups, archives, and fragmented environments. With Eon AI Agent, we’re making that data instantly usable without the heavy lift that has historically slowed everything down.”

Unlike traditional AI tools that depend on pre-curated datasets or rigid schemas, Eon AI Agent operates directly on indexed, cross-environment data and connects to any model or agent framework without data movement or transformation.

The agent automatically identifies relevant datasets, understands relationships, and generates queries in real time. It can be accessed via a conversational interface within the Eon platform or integrated into broader agent-driven workflows across tools such as Gemini, Claude Code, and Codex.

This approach unlocks one of the largest untapped datasets in the enterprise, years of backup and historical data, making it immediately usable for analytics, operations, and AI-driven decision-making.

Key benefits include:



No Prep Required : No restores, no pipelines, no data modeling. Query data instantly where it already lives.

: No restores, no pipelines, no data modeling. Query data instantly where it already lives. Months to Minutes : What previously took months can now be done in minutes through natural language queries.

: What previously took months can now be done in minutes through natural language queries. Works Across Environments : Access and analyze data across clouds, regions, and accounts without needing to know where it resides.

: Access and analyze data across clouds, regions, and accounts without needing to know where it resides. AI-Ready by Default : Connect directly to any AI model or agent framework without moving or transforming data.

: Connect directly to any AI model or agent framework without moving or transforming data. Safe and Governed : Query data without impacting production systems, with built-in security and access controls aligned to enterprise policies.



With the launch of Eon AI Agent, the company continues to expand beyond data protection into core enterprise AI infrastructure.

To learn more about Eon AI Agent and to book a demo at, please visit www.eon.io.

About Eon

Eon is a data and AI infrastructure platform, providing instant access to enterprises’ largest unused data sources to unlock their true potential and make them immediately useful for AI and analytics - at half the cost. Eon protects, automates, and converts complex, costly cloud backups and archives into a unified, queryable data lake, enabling fast, easy data recovery, simplifying compliance, and powering deep analytics. Founded by Ofir Ehrlich, Gonen Stein, and Ron Kimchi, the team that built and led AWS Disaster Recovery and Migration services, Eon is backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, Greenoaks, BOND, Elad Gil, and dozens of industry leaders.

CONTACT:

Tony Keller

Outvox

tkeller@outvox.com