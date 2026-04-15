Cerby Named to IT-Harvest 2026 Cyber 150 List of High-Growth Cybersecurity Companies

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerby announced it has been named to the 2026 Cyber 150 , an annual industry ranking curated by IT-Harvest highlighting the fastest-growing midsized cybersecurity companies worldwide. The recognition underscores Cerby’s rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for solutions that secure disconnected applications, which is a critical and widely unaddressed gap in enterprise security.

As organizations expand their use of cloud and SaaS applications, an increasing number fall outside traditional identity systems and remain disconnected from core security controls. Many of these business-critical applications lack support for modern identity standards, leaving security teams without consistent control over access or visibility into usage. This gap is a source of identity risk, often forcing IT and identity teams to resort to manual and error-prone processes. Cerby addresses this challenge by extending enterprise identity controls to applications that traditional tools cannot reach, eliminating manual work-arounds and restoring visibility and control.

“Organizations can no longer afford to treat disconnected applications as exceptions,” said Belsasar Lepe, co-founder and CEO of Cerby. “Cerby is uniquely able to secure these applications at scale without requiring native integrations or SSO support, delivering 100% app coverage. That’s why we’re seeing such strong demand. Companies need a practical way to extend identity controls everywhere, and that’s exactly what we deliver.”

As organizations face growing risks from disconnected applications and shadow IT, Cerby is gaining traction and emerging as a category leader in securing the applications that traditional identity tools leave behind. The company’s growing customer base includes global brands such as Fox, Colgate-Palmolive, Ford, Mattel, L’Oreal, Monday.com, e.l.f. Beauty, Productiv, and ClickUp.

The Cyber 150 recognizes a group of rapidly growing companies introducing new approaches to solving today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges. This year’s honorees span key areas including identity, cloud security, application security and emerging AI-driven solutions.

Visit https://cyber150.com/ for more information about the Cyber 150 or read the blog to learn more about Cerby’s recognition.

About Cerby

Cerby is the identity automation platform purpose-built to extend identity controls to disconnected applications, including those that do not support standards such as SAML, OIDC, or SCIM. It enables organizations to enforce credential management, MFA, provisioning, and governance across applications that traditional identity systems cannot reach, while integrating with existing IdP and IGA platforms. By closing gaps in identity coverage and automation, Cerby helps organizations reduce manual access management, strengthen security controls, and improve audit readiness across their entire application environment.

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