Aetrex Partners with Tradehome Shoes for 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

TEANECK, NJ, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aetrex, Inc. (“Aetrex”) today announced a partnership with Tradehome Shoes, a 2026 Special Olympics sponsor, to support the Special Olympics Healthy Athletes® program. This initiative bridges the healthcare gap for athletes with intellectual disabilities by providing essential screenings across seven pillars of health, including podiatry, vision and dentistry. As part of the collaboration, Aetrex will utilize its premium 3D foot scanning technology to provide athletes with valuable health insights and complimentary pairs of Aetrex Orthotics.

Aetrex's partnership includes:

Twelve (12) Albert Pro scanners will be stationed throughout Athlete Village, providing participants with accurate data about their unique foot measurements and personalized orthotic recommendations.

will be stationed throughout Athlete Village, providing participants with accurate data about their unique foot measurements and personalized orthotic recommendations. A complimentary pair of Aetrex Speed Orthotics for each athlete, designed to help improve biomechanical alignment, reduce fatigue, and help prevent injury.

for each athlete, designed to help improve biomechanical alignment, reduce fatigue, and help prevent injury. Fans and spectators can also experience Aetrex’s foot scanning technology at the Tradehome Shoes onsite retail shop within the Olympic Village, where they can receive their own 3D foot scans and purchase recommended Aetrex Orthotics.

“Integrating Aetrex into this initiative was a natural choice for us. For nearly a decade, we've shared the mission to improve foot health,” said Tradehome Shoes VP of Store Personnel, Mark Jacobson. “Bringing our collective foot knowledge and fitting expertise to the Games, in support of our 2026 Special Olympics sponsorship, allows us to support this global cause in a truly meaningful way.”

Tradehome and Aetrex’s retail partnership of nearly 10 years is showcased in Tradehome’s philosophy and fitting process, RealFit Experience, which integrates Aetrex’s AI-powered 3D scanning technology to ensure every consumer finds the perfect fit based on their unique foot profile.

“Supporting the Special Olympics with Tradehome is about championing the mobility of an incredible community. Our goal is to provide a foot health foundation that lets athletes focus on their passion with the confidence and personalized care they need to succeed,” said Aetrex CEO, Larry Schwartz.

This initiative reinforces Aetrex’s mission to make foot health accessible to all. A frequent partner of The Arc, Aetrex has a long-standing history of donating footwear and orthotics to underserved communities, including veterans and healthcare workers.

To learn more about Aetrex’s technology suite and product offerings, please visit Aetrex.com.

FAQ:

How can athletes arrange a foot scan at the event? Athletes can visit any of the 12 Albert Pro stations conveniently located throughout the Athlete Village. No appointment is necessary; scanning is available on a walk-up basis during village hours.

Will spectators be able to receive a scan? Spectators and families are invited to experience the technology at the Tradehome Shoes onsite retail shop in the Fan Zone. While athletes receive a complimentary pair, spectators can purchase recommended Aetrex Orthotics directly at the shop.

When will this activation take place? The activation will take place during the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, held June 20–26, 2026 , across the Twin Cities at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine.



About Aetrex

Aetrex, Inc. is widely recognized as a global leader in foot scanning technology and data-driven orthotics and comfort footwear. Aetrex has developed state-of-the-art foot scanning devices, including Zoe Pro, Albert Pro, and Albert 3DFit (2022 and 2023 CES Innovation Award Honorees), Albert Pressure and iStep, designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 12,000 scanners worldwide that have performed more than 50 million unique customer foot scans, currently averaging more than 2.5 million scans a year.

The company is renowned for its over-the-counter orthotics – the world's #1 premium foot orthotic. With fashion, function and quality at the forefront, Aetrex also designs and manufactures stylish, performance footwear. Based in New Jersey, Aetrex is consistently named one of New Jersey’s Top 100 Privately Held Companies and was also included in NJBIZ’s Top 30 Manufacturing Companies. It has remained privately owned by the Schwartz family for three generations. For additional information, visit www.aetrex.com.

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