Zoom appoints Russell Dicker as chief product officer to advance AI-first product strategy and workflow automation

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced the appointment of Russell Dicker as the company’s chief product officer (CPO), leading product strategy for Zoom’s system of action, turning conversations into completed work through AI. Russell brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling global product platforms, including leading Microsoft Teams' product and data science teams, with a focus on applying AI to simplify workflows and improve how work gets done.

Russell joins Zoom at a pivotal time, as companies seek AI tools to automate processes and tasks, freeing up time for higher-level work. Zoom is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions to meet this need while enabling customers to prioritize the conversations that make work uniquely human.

“Work today is still fragmented across tools, with too much manual follow-through required after decisions are made,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of Product and Engineering at Zoom. “Russell’s experience building and scaling products used by millions makes him the right leader to accelerate our AI vision and deliver more automated, outcome-driven experiences for our customers.”

As CPO, Russell will lead Zoom’s global product organization, setting the company’s product vision, strategy, and roadmap to drive innovation and deliver solutions that transform how people connect and collaborate. He will play a central role in advancing Zoom’s AI strategy—overseeing the integration of AI and machine learning across the product portfolio.

“Zoom is evolving beyond a collaboration platform to meet the growing need for systems that can capture context and drive action, and as a product leader, it’s a great time to come on board and help drive that shift,” said Russell Dicker, chief product officer at Zoom. “With AI embedded across the platform, we have the opportunity to simplify how work gets done by connecting conversations, workflows, and outcomes while maintaining the simplicity and reliability customers expect from Zoom.”

Prior to joining Zoom, Russell served as corporate vice president of Product at Microsoft, where he led the product management and data science organizations for Microsoft Teams. Previously, he served as senior director of Product at Google Maps and spent 15 years in product and engineering leadership roles at Amazon.

Russell is a named inventor on 27 issued patents. He holds a B.S. in economics and management from Carnegie Mellon University.

Leadership Appointment Details

Title: Chief Product Officer

Chief Product Officer Executive: Russell Dicker

Russell Dicker Scope: Leads product strategy across Zoom’s platform

Leads product strategy across Zoom’s platform Focus: Advancing Zoom’s system of action to turn conversations into completed work

Advancing Zoom’s system of action to turn conversations into completed work Reports to: Velchamy Sankarlingam, Zoom president of Product and Engineering

Velchamy Sankarlingam, Zoom president of Product and Engineering Effective date: March 30, 2026

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com .

Zoom Public Relations

Karen Modlin

press@zoom.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25fda4ad-40f9-4a61-a213-8e70d8b1fde4