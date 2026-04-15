Hydro Flask Redesigns Soft Cooler Collection for Everyday Travel, Sports and Outdoor Use

Expanded cooler collection adds soft coolers, totes and a backpack style

New removable FlexClip™ strap configuration improves comfort and portability

Recycled materials and bluesign ® PRODUCT designations support sustainability and safety standards

PRODUCT designations support sustainability and safety standards All-day cold retention and backed by a category-leading lifetime warranty

BEND, Ore., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydro Flask has introduced a fully redesigned Carryout™ Cooler Collection, expanding its insulated carry category with new soft cooler, tote and backpack styles engineered for daily portability and all-day cold retention. The redesign reflects broader consumer demand for lightweight coolers that function across multiple uses, including commuting, youth sports, road travel, concerts, and outdoor day trips.

The Carryout™ Cooler collection now spans seven product sizes, and each cooler size is offered in seven colors. The coolers share these key features:

FlexClip™ Strap Systems that allow straps to be adjusted or removed to suit carry style

100% recycled main body fabrics

Interior welded liners that are food-safe, BPA-free and leakproof

Lifetime warranties backed by the Hydro Flask Promise

Carryout™ Coolers & Features

Carryout™ Soft Cooler

Available in 10L, 15L and 30L capacities

Compression-molded ergonomic body for comfort

Hinge-top clamshell opening for rapid access

$89.95 - $129.95

Carryout™ Cooler Tote

Available in 10L, 20L and 30L capacities

Secure zip closure and front storage access

Tote bag carry offers flexible everyday portability

$79.95 - $119.95

Carryout™ Cooler Backpack

Available in 22L capacity

Hands-free transport and ergonomic support for long duration carry

$149.95



Choosing the Right Carryout™ Cooler

What size cooler works best for a day trip?

All Hydro Flask Carryout Coolers are great options for day trips. For solo adventures, 10L to 15L capacities usually balance portability with enough volume for snacks and drinks, while the 20L and 30L styles offer more storage for families or a group of friends.

How many drinks can each cooler hold?

Each soft cooler can hold the following number of canned drinks without ice:

Carryout Cooler 10L can fit 12 cans

Carryout Cooler 15L can fit 24 cans

Carryout Cooler 30L can fit 40 cans

Carryout Cooler Backpack 22L can fit 30 cans

Carryout Cooler Tote 10L can fit 12 cans

Carryout Cooler Toe 20L can fit 24 cans

Carryout Cooler Tote 30L can fit 36 cans



Are soft coolers now replacing hard coolers for daily use?

Soft coolers are increasing in popularity for daily-use scenarios because they are lighter, easier to store, and more comfortable to carry.

What makes a cooler backpack different from a cooler tote?

Backpacks distribute weight more evenly and are favored for longer walks, outdoor events and travel.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce0b0f30-2fc7-480e-93de-5bf568fe89db

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71e57091-9cb4-4f93-8940-9e3e4c40233f