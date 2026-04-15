Medical Device Single Audit Programme: BS EN ISO 13485:2016 (ONLINE COURSE: June 25th - June 26th, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Single Audit Programme (MDSAP) (June 25th - June 26th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Medical Device Single Audit Program was developed by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) to conduct regulatory audits of the quality management systems (QMS) used by manufacturers of medical devices.

The MDSAP audit is based on BS EN ISO 13485:2016 Medical devices - Quality management systems - Requirements for regulatory purposes - with the applicable regulatory requirements of the participating jurisdictions - Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and the USA - included as areas of focus. Audits conducted in accordance with the MDSAP follow a closely prescribed process of defined tasks. An MDSAP audit uses a process approach, based on a foundation of risk management, to select samples of procedures and records to examine. The audit focuses on how risks are identified and addressed.

This course will prepare you to host a MDSAP audit within your organisation, and allow you to determine if your own internal QMS processes are consistent with requirements of the MDSAP for the jurisdictions where your products are marketed, or for those markets which you are planning to access.

Who Should Attend:

Quality Management System (QMS) specialists

Regulatory Compliance specialists

Internal Auditors

Regulatory and Quality professionals

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Overview of MDSAP

MDSAP audit approach

Management process

Device marketing authorisation and facilty registration

Syndicate exercise - Management process

Measurement, analysis and improvement

Adverse events and advisory notice reporting

Syndicate exercise - Measurement, analysis and improvement

Q & A

Day 2

Introduction and recap of Day one

Design and development

Syndicate exercise - Design and development

Production and service controls

Syndicate exercise - Product and service controls process

Purchasing

Syndicate exercise - Purchasing

Wrap up and Q & A

CPD Hours: 12



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrk2a9

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