Solomon Global to Spotlight Diverse Investment Appeal of Gold at the Master Investor Show

London, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Global will showcase the role of gold and silver at the Master Investor Show 2026, focusing on tax efficiency, wealth preservation, collector value, and diversification.

As sponsor of the Thought Leadership Stage at the UK’s largest event for private investors, the gold and silver bullion supplier will host a series of expert-led discussions on Saturday, 25th April . Paul Williams, managing director of Solomon Global, Ross Norman, CEO of Metals Daily, and renowned market commentator Clem Chambers will be among the speakers discussing all things precious metals as well as gold’s outlook following its all-time high.

From Tax-Efficiency to Wealth Preservation: Why Investors Are Buying Physical Gold and Silver in 2026

Time: 9:55am (Thought Leadership Stage)

Paul Williams shares fresh insights into the key drivers behind the continued demand for physical gold following the metal’s historic rise over the last two years. The Solomon Global team will take a deeper dive into the benefits of bars versus coins, revealing the specific products that are proving most popular among Solomon Global customers, and the reasons why.

Gold Market Analysis and Forecasts: An Interview with Market Experts Clem Chambers and Ross Norman

Time: 12:20pm (Thought Leadership Stage)

Patrick Dooley of Solomon Global is interviewing renowned investor Clem Chambers and precious metals expert Ross Norman on everything GOLD! What has been driving gold’s historic run? What can we expect in 2026 in light of increasing economic and geopolitical uncertainty? How much exposure to gold should private investors consider? What’s the 5/10/20 year forecast, and when might we see the $10,000 magnet number?



Visit stand M:67-68 to talk to the Solomon Global team directly and for the opportunity to win a Hurst number 10 shirt hand-signed by Sir Geoff Hurst.





“Only a year ago, gold was trading just above $3,000/oz and has risen over 141% in three years, meaning existing holders will have seen substantial gains in a relatively short period. While recent months have introduced some volatility, this is widely seen as being caused by short-term influences rather than a shift in the broader trend,” said Paul Williams, managing director of Solomon Global. “At the Master Investor Show, we’ll be focusing on what this all means for investors today, where the opportunities lie, and why gold – as well as silver - continues to play a central role in portfolios.”

Join Solomon Global at the Master Investor Show 2026





The Master Investor Show is on Saturday, 25th April 2026 . Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and network with industry leaders. Get your FREE ticket courtesy of Solomon Global here: https://www.offers4investors.com/2026/master-investor-show/solomon-global-offer?s=pr

For more information about Solomon Global's products and services, visit the website at https://solomon-global.com.

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NOTES TO EDITORS

About Solomon Global



Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold and silver in bar and coin form for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its straightforward and personalised approach helps anyone interested in exploring gold, from first-time buyers to seasoned investors and collectors, build and protect a lasting legacy.

Solomon Global’s team of experienced gold and silver consultants are always available to discuss the practical solutions and tax advantages for clients purchasing gold and silver bullion in the UK and assist with any inquiries.

Solomon Global was awarded 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2026 & 2025, ‘Best Alternative Asset Provider 2025’ and ‘Most Trusted UK Bullion Supplier 2025’ at the London Investor Show Awards 2025, and ‘Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024’ at The London Investor Show Awards 2024.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team here: https://solomon-global.com/contact/

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com







1 Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Buying physical gold as an investment involves risk, as the value of precious metal prices can be volatile. Historical financial performance does not necessarily give a guide of future financial performance. We recommend that you conduct your own independent research and seek professional tax, legal and financial advice before making any investment decisions.





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