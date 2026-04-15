Beacon Hill Welcomes KJ Faseler to Lead Beacon Hill Associates in Dallas

Dallas, TX, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill is excited to welcome KJ Faseler as Division Director of Beacon Hill Associates in Dallas, where she will lead the firm’s administrative and human resources staffing efforts across the Dallas‑Fort Worth market.



In her new role, Faseler will focus on expanding the Beacon Hill Associates team, strengthening client partnerships and supporting companies navigating rapid growth as more organizations relocate their headquarters to North Texas. With a relationship‑driven leadership style and a focus on organic growth, she brings deep market insight at a pivotal time for the region.



“KJ’s experience building strong teams and trusted client relationships makes her a great fit for Dallas,” said Liz Hoffmann, Regional Vice President of Beacon Hill Associates. “She understands the evolving needs of employers in this market and is well positioned to lead our already successful Dallas team into its next phase of growth.”



To learn more about KJ Faseler’s background and Beacon Hill Associates’ continued growth in Dallas, read the full announcement here.

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