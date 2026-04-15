Legal Requirements for a Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH) to Offer a Medical Information Service in Europe (ONLINE COURSE: June 22, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Essential Overview of Medical Information (June 22, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The course will go through some important basic aspects and explain the legal requirements for a Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH) to offer a medical information service in Europe.

Medical information is an important and key element of drug safety. This programme has been designed for individuals and teams that answer medical enquiries as part of their daily work, as well as new medical information specialists who are starting a career in medical information.

It will give practical information on how to provide an efficient medical service with linkage to other areas such as marketing, regulatory and drug safety. This programme provides essential guidance on various aspects of the important role of medical information.

Who Should Attend:

Personnel whose role includes answering medical enquiries

New medical information specialists

Regulatory affairs

Drug safety, especially those who have a dual drug safety/medical information role

Marketing personnel involved in promotional sign-off, product launches

Key Topics Covered:

An introduction to the role of medical information

Medical information service

Medical information allied services

Medical information and advertising

Medical information and safety

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Graeme Ladds

Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 30 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He began his career in 1989 at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, before going on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals.

He later founded his consultancy and specialist CRO, PharSafer Associates Ltd, where he has supported companies in establishing pharmacovigilance systems, conducting audits across Europe and the USA, developing SOPs, acting as a QP, and supporting regulatory inspections.

Since 1994, Graeme has also been involved in the monitoring of medical devices, including drug-device combinations, structural devices and electrical medical devices. His experience spans clinical trials and global device vigilance, alongside pharmacovigilance activities across both clinical development and post-marketing phases.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocwg6g

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