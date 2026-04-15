Pharmacovigilance Aspects of Licensing Agreements Course: Review of Existing Global Requirements (ONLINE EVENT: June 25, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance Aspects of Licensing Agreements (June 25, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This intensive one-day course will review the existing global requirements relating to pharmacovigilance in contractual agreements.

Whilst licensing agreements involving medicines are primarily driven by commercial factors, the successful handling of pharmacovigilance obligations is a critical, but frequently overlooked, consideration. Negotiating the safety arrangements to ensure regulatory compliance by both partners can be a complex process, which is further compounded by a lack of harmonisation and clarity of the regulations around the world.

The emphasis will be on practical advice as to how to remain compliant with the legal obligations and how to satisfy good pharmacovigilance practice and quality management requirements, as well as how to promote harmonious business partnerships.

A practical workshop session will help consolidate the information provided under the guidance of our expert trainers.

Who Should Attend:

The programme will be of interest to all personnel involved in business development and licensing agreements, including those working in drug safety and pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs and drug registration, medical directors, R&D directors and company lawyers.

Key Topics Covered:

Global regulatory framework

Best pharmacovigilance practices in licensing agreements

Legal aspects

Audit and compliance aspects of third-party agreements

Workshop - practical aspects of licensing agreement

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Joanne Flitcroft

Joanne Flitcroft is a qualified solicitor with over 22 years' experience. She trained in the City of London and later specialised in pharmacovigilance as part of aFTSE 100 pharmaceutical company's global legal team. Joanne founded Opallios in 2016, a legal consultancy providing advice to companies operating in the life sciences sector.

Her clients include pharmaceutical companies, CROs and health communications companies. Joanne is a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the British Society of Gastroenterology, a Governor on the Board of Edge Hill University and a school governor. She has travelled across West Africa in a Ford Fiesta and besides travel, enjoys spending her spare time pursuing her interest in the classics.

Graeme Ladds

Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 30 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He began his career in 1989 at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, before going on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals.

He later founded his consultancy and specialist CRO, PharSafer Associates Ltd, where he has supported companies in establishing pharmacovigilance systems, conducting audits across Europe and the USA, developing SOPs, acting as a QP, and supporting regulatory inspections.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7eamms

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