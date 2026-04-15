Acme United to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 23, 2026

SHELTON, Conn., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 6:30 AM Eastern Time.

A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the internet on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to or participate in a question-and-answer session, dial 1-877-407-0784; international callers dial 1-201-689-8560, conference ID: 13759878.

Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay can be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, DMT®, Med-Nap, Elite First Aid and My Medic. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

Contacts Acme United Corporation Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060 pdriscoll@acmeunited.com



