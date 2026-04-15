Vilnius, Lithuania /April 15, 2026 - New research from web intelligence platform Oxylabs found that between 2022-2025 ChatGPT accumulated 1,952 citations for the 42 scholarly texts it has co-authored across 12 fields and 6 languages.

The Oxylabs Research team used Oxylabs AI Studio , an AI-powered tool for public data collection, to analyze Google Scholar data from 2022 through 2025, revealing ChatGPT as a truly interdisciplinary and multilingual researcher.

While computer science dominates with 23 publications, ChatGPT's work spans philosophy, nursing, and education journals. Its multilingual portfolio includes 35 English papers alongside contributions in Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, and Indonesian.



This research shows that in a short time, ChatGPT has achieved an m-index of 2, a metric associated with outstanding scientists. Its work appears in publications from Elsevier, Springer, and SAGE, despite these publishers explicitly stating AI cannot be credited as an author.

When the broader academic establishment reinforced these policies in early 2023, ChatGPT’s mentions as a co-author started to decline, but analysis shows how it still impacts science, from producing unpublished papers to appearing through phrases like 'certainly, here is a possible introduction to your topic' that scholars clearly meant to remove from their articles.

"We built Oxylabs AI Studio to allow anyone from businesses to scientists to leverage and access public web data for innovation. Its ability to process web data through natural language prompts makes the lack of technical experience no longer an obstacle for any type of research," said Juras Juršėnas, COO at Oxylabs. “It’s great to see it in action, shining a light on yet another area where the impact of everyday AI tools, like ChatGPT, is both fascinating and groundbreaking.”

Explore the full story and data here: https://oxylabs.io/press-area/chatgpt-academic-author





About Oxylabs



Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence platform and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilise the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times FT 1000 list for several consecutive years. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/



Media Contacts

Kristina Sprindytė

PR Lead @Oxylabs