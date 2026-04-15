Wreaths Across America Launches “Past Stories, Current Lessons,” a New Podcast Bringing the Classroom to Your Headphones

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America is pleased to announce the premiere of Past Stories, Current Lessons, a new weekly podcast hosted by Cindy Tatum and produced exclusively for Wreaths Across America Radio. The show launches Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 7 a.m. ET, with new episodes released weekly at the same time.

When Tatum retired after 26 years in the classroom, she did not stop teaching. As the curriculum developer behind Wreaths Across America's TEACH program and a Gold Star Mother who has lived the weight of military sacrifice firsthand, she has spent the past several years building free, standards-based educational resources that help students connect history, character, and service. “Past Stories, Current Lessons is the natural next chapter as I hope to show how lessons from the past can guide and inspire today’s learners,” said Tatum. “I hope that it becomes a platform for sharing diverse perspectives while sparking curiosity about service, highlighting how educators and leaders are shaping the next generation.”

Each episode features conversations with educators, education partners, and community leaders exploring how the stories of those who served, in their leadership, their sacrifice, and their example, can and should shape how the next generation learns and leads.

The launch of this new series comes as Wreaths Across America prepares for a milestone year. The organization’s 2026 theme, “Remember Me,” calls attention to the individual lives behind America's military service as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, and Wreaths Radio helps share programming that spans VA benefits guidance, military family stories, mental health and PTSD awareness, and music rooted in patriotism and service. The station actively partners with shows produced by veterans and military-connected organizations, providing them a platform to reach broader audiences and further their own missions.

The inaugural episode of the new podcast is available now on demand via SoundCloud. It features Karen Worcester, co-founder and executive director of Wreaths Across America, who discusses how sharing leadership lessons from America's past heroes continues to motivate young people today. “Our conversation will show our conviction for both Wreaths Radio and the TEACH program because the stories of those who served are not relics. They are very much relevant, today and always,” adds Worcester.

Future guests include Lachanda Garrison, the 2021 DoDEA Teacher of the Year and current Learning and Development Manager at the Military Child Education Coalition, as well as other distinguished educators and community leaders.

Past Stories, Current Lessons joins more than 120 unique programs on Wreaths Across America Radio, a 24/7 stream dedicated to informing, inspiring, and supporting veterans and their families nationwide. Listeners can tune in via the iHeartRadio, Audacy, and TuneIn apps, or wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio. Listen on demand to Past, Stories, Current Lesson and other exclusive content here: https://soundcloud.com/wreathsacrossamericaradio/sets

For more information, reach out to Nardi Media at WAA@Nardimedia.com

About Wreaths Across America Radio:

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream providing inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers nationwide and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. The station features music rooted in patriotism, with a country music thread running through its core. Wreaths Across America Radio hosts a live morning show every weekday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. The station also offers special programs that support its mission. Listeners can access the stream anytime via iHeartRadio, Audacy, TuneIn, or online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.

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