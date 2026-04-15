The End of Performance at Any Cost, as Spider Silk Points to a Cleaner Future

DENVER, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (www.247marketnews.com ) -- The recent move by Ken Paxton to investigate Lululemon should be a wake-up call.

This isn’t just about one brand, or just one topic; the entire synthetic textile industry needs to be reconsidered.

At issue is the potential presence of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in activewear: compounds that do not break down in the environment and have been linked to endocrine disruption, infertility, and even cancer. These are not fringe concerns. They strike at the core promise companies like Lululemon have made, selling not just clothing, but a lifestyle centered on health, wellness, and sustainability.

Attorney General Paxton’s Civil Investigative Demand (CID) alleges that consumers may have been misled about the safety and composition of these products. His office will scrutinize Lululemon’s Restricted Substances List, testing protocols, and supply chain practices to determine whether the company’s messaging aligns with reality.

Paxton’s statement was clear: “Americans should not have to worry if they are being deceived when trying to make healthy choices… If Lululemon has violated Texas law, it will be held accountable.”

The Synthetic Problem We Can No Longer Ignore

For decades, synthetic fibers like polyester, nylon, and elastane have dominated performance apparel. They are cheap, versatile, and scalable, but they come with hidden costs.

PFAS are often used to impart water resistance, stain resistance, and durability. But these same properties make them persistent in the human body and environment. Once introduced, they accumulate.

And it doesn’t stop at the fabric.

A growing body of research shows that many popular laundry detergents, used to clean these very garments, contain their own cocktail of potentially harmful substances. Studies and environmental watchdog reports have found that a significant percentage of mainstream detergents include:

Synthetic fragrances containing phthalates (linked to hormone disruption)

Optical brighteners that can irritate skin and persist in waterways

Preservatives like formaldehyde releasers

Surfactants that may be toxic to aquatic life





Some estimates suggest that over 60–70% of conventional laundry detergents contain at least one ingredient of concern, particularly in fragranced formulas. In other words, consumers may be doubling their exposure: once when wearing the clothes, and again when washing them.

A Better Material Already Exists

Against this backdrop, companies like Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB:KBLB) offer a radically different vision; one rooted not in petrochemicals, but in biology.

Kraig Labs has developed spider silk fibers through bioengineered silkworms, producing a material that is:

Ecofriendly : biodegradable and produced with a significantly lower environmental footprint

: biodegradable and produced with a significantly lower environmental footprint Biocompatible : non-toxic and safe for prolonged skin contact

: non-toxic and safe for prolonged skin contact High-performance: it’s tougher than steel by weight, yet lightweight and flexible, and could become the basis for next generation biomonitoring clothing





Unlike synthetic textiles that rely on chemical coatings to achieve performance, spider silk’s properties are intrinsic. There is no need for PFAS to make it water-resistant or durable. Nature has already solved the engineering challenge.

The Trust Gap and the Opportunity

Lululemon generated over $11 billion in fiscal year 2025, built in large part on consumer trust.

If the investigation confirms the presence of harmful chemicals inconsistent with the brand’s wellness messaging, it will underscore a broader truth: the current synthetic apparel paradigm is fundamentally misaligned with consumer health expectations.

This is where spider silk, and other biomaterials, move from niche innovation to necessary evolution.

Consumers are no longer satisfied with “less bad.” They are demanding materials that are inherently safe.

The Future of Performance Is Biological

The apparel industry stands at an inflection point.

On one side: legacy synthetics, increasingly scrutinized for their environmental persistence and health risks.

On the other: emerging biomaterials that deliver equal, or superior, performance without the toxic tradeoffs.

Spider silk represents more than a technological breakthrough. It represents a philosophical shift, from engineering around harm to eliminating it altogether.

If regulators continue to probe, and consumers continue to question, brands will have little choice but to follow the science.

And the science is pointing in a clear direction.

Kraig Labs was the recent cover feature of the March 2026 edition of National Geographic, https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering . Please go to www.kraiglabs.com for further information about Kraig Labs’ spider silk technology and partnership opportunities.

Sources

Lululemon Investigation (Texas AG Ken Paxton)Official Texas Attorney General announcement: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/attorney-general-ken-paxton-launches-investigation-lululemon-over-potential-presence-toxic-forever

CNBC coverage: https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/13/texas-ag-probes-lululemon-over-potential-forever-chemicals.html

Washington Post coverage: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2026/04/13/lululemon-texas-attorney-general-pfas/c773a43c-376e-11f1-90c4-9772c7fabc03_story.html

Lululemon Revenue (Fiscal 2025)Official Lululemon press release (full year revenue $11.1 billion): https://corporate.lululemon.com/media/press-releases/2026/03-17-2026-200620717

Yahoo Finance summary: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/lululemon-athletica-inc-announces-fourth-200600984.html

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Production Record (1.3 metric tons)Official Kraig Labs press release (April 6, 2026): https://www.kraiglabs.com/kraig-biocraft-laboratories-shatters-production-record-delivering-over-1-3-metric-tons-of-spider-silk-cocoons-in-a-single-month-a-5x-increase-over-previous-high/

GlobeNewswire version: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/06/3268348/0/en/Kraig-Biocraft-Laboratories-Shatters-Production-Record-Delivering-Over-1-3-Metric-Tons-of-Spider-Silk-Cocoons-in-a-Single-Month-A-5X-Increase-Over-Previous-High.html

Harmful Chemicals in Laundry DetergentsECOS overview of common toxins (phthalates, 1,4-dioxane, etc.): https://www.ecos.com/live-cleaner/7-common-toxins-found-in-laundry-detergent/

NRDC on PFAS and other toxins in clothing and household products: https://www.nrdc.org/stories/forever-chemicals-called-pfas-show-your-food-clothes-and-home





About 24/7 Market News

In today's fast-moving markets, visibility is everything and 24/7 Market News (24/7) provides a powerful suite of investor relations and public relations solutions designed to elevate your company’s profile quickly and effectively. Whether you're an established name seeking broader awareness, or a micro-cap looking to break out of obscurity, 24/7 delivers targeted, high-impact coverage through timely news distribution, analyst report placements, featured editorials, and multi-channel amplification across financial platforms, social media, and investor communities. Our services help cut through the noise, attract institutional interest, drive exposure, and build long-term shareholder credibility, all while maintaining full SEC compliance and transparency. For Analyst Report coverage, custom IR campaigns, press release syndication, or other tailored investor and public relations solutions, contact sales@247marketnews.com to discuss how 24/7 can help accelerate your company’s visibility and valuation trajectory.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 24/7 is a third-party media provider that owns KBLB shares, which are on deposit and may be sold at the editor’s discretion, and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions.

For further information, please visit 247marketnews.com or https://go.247marketnews.com/kblb-disclosure/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com