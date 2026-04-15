AVITA Medical Founder Fiona Wood Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award by American Burn Association

Recognition highlights pioneering contributions to modern burn care including development of RECELL® Spray-On Skin™



VALENCIA, Calif., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical®, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company, today announced that its founder, Professor Fiona Wood, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Burn Association (ABA). The award, the ABA’s highest honor, recognizes individuals whose enduring contributions have advanced burn care, research, and education. Professor Wood was presented with the award during a ceremony at the ABA 2026 Annual Meeting.

“Professor Wood not only has a remarkable legacy of achievement but also personifies the finest values of the ABA,” said Jeffrey Carter, MD, FABA, President of the American Burn Association. “Her work has transformed the way we think about burn care, demonstrating what is possible when innovation is driven by purpose. Fiona’s impact will be felt for generations of patients and clinicians, and we are proud to recognize her as one of the leaders who has shaped modern burn care.”

“More than 30 years ago, I set out to challenge the limitations of how we treat burn injuries and to find better ways to help patients heal,” said Professor Wood. “While we have made meaningful progress, there is still more to do. It is incredibly rewarding to see the continued advancements led by the global burn community, and I remain inspired by what we can achieve together for our patients.”

“Professor Wood’s contributions have fundamentally shaped modern burn care and continue to influence clinical practice around the world,” said Cary Vance, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “Her pioneering work laid the foundation for technologies like RECELL and established a new approach to wound healing. This recognition by the ABA reflects an extraordinary career and a lasting legacy that continues to guide our Company mission today.”

A Legacy of Innovation and Enduring Impact

Professor Wood is internationally recognized for pioneering innovations that have transformed the treatment of burn injuries. Her work led to the development of a method to process a patient’s own skin cells into a spray-on suspension – now commercialized as RECELL – enabling new approaches to wound closure while reducing donor skin requirements and improving patient outcomes.

In 1993, she established the company that would later become AVITA Medical to advance the clinical application of this technology. Her work gained global recognition in 2002, when she led the treatment of patients following the Bali bombings at Royal Perth Hospital, demonstrating the potential of spray-on skin to support rapid wound closure in critically injured patients.

Professor Wood’s career spans more than three decades of leadership in burn care, research, and surgical innovation. She currently serves as Director of the Burns Service of Western Australia and Director of the Burn Injury Research Unit at the University of Western Australia, where she continues to lead clinical care, research, and innovation.

In addition to the ABA Lifetime Achievement Award, she has received numerous honors, including Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) and Australian of the Year (2005). Her work has contributed to hundreds of scientific publications and has influenced burn care practices globally.

About the American Burn Association

The American Burn Association (ABA) is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by burn injuries through advocacy, education, research, and prevention. Founded in 1967, the ABA supports burn care professionals and organizations and works to advance the quality of burn care worldwide. For more information, visit ameriburn.org

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is RECELL®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx®, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, RECELL is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL and RECELL GO® are CE-marked in Europe; RECELL is TGA-registered in Australia and PMDA-approved in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

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Investor & Media Contact:

Ben Atkins

Phone +1-805 341 1571

investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

©2026 AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical®, Cohealyx®, RECELL®, RECELL GO®, and Spray-On Skin™ are trademarks of AVITA Medical. PermeaDerm® is a registered trademark owned by Stedical Scientific, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.