Positive Persuading and Influencing Skills for Pharma Professionals: Improve Your Personal Effectiveness in Dealing with Colleagues, Clients, Bosses and Stakeholders (May 18th, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Positive Persuading and Influencing Skills for Pharma Professionals (May 18th - May 21st, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This workshop will help you to build confidence and acquire the necessary skills to increase your personal effectiveness in dealing with colleagues, clients, bosses and stakeholders across the pharmaceutical industry.

Attending this session will help you to understand, define and practice behaviours which lead to effective interpersonal communication at different levels, both inside and outside the organisation.

The programme also now offers skill building and strategies for influencing and persuading stakeholders on both sides of the Atlantic in the US, Canada as well as in the UK and EMEA.

Dynamically designed and delivered, the interactive programme focuses on best practice tips and techniques that will allow you to strengthen and perfect your influencing ability in three key areas:

Improved inter-dependent working across functions and even cultural boundaries

Increased self-awareness - gaining insights in how you come across to others

Great communication, self-projection and influencing skills

Who Should Attend:

This course will be relevant for anyone working in the pharmaceutical, medical device or animal health industries who wants to improve their influencing skills in the workplace, including:

Experienced line managers and leaders

Newly appointed managers

Functional or department heads

Project or team leaders

Technical support specialists

Advisers and consultants

Speakers

Robert Hersowitz

Robert Hersowitz has established an international reputation as a management and management development consultant. He has spent the past thirty years designing and delivering programmes and workshops to a wide variety of organisations in Europe, the USA, the Middle East and Africa. His expertise is broadly based, working with middle and senior management in the private and public sector. He has trained and coached over 30,000 managers and executives.



Other assignments include long-standing projects with clients in the airports, industrial gases, information technology, financial services, pharmaceutical industries, govt., military and voluntary sectors.



He is a regular contributor to conferences as a keynote speaker and seminar leader both in the UK and abroad. He has written and published several articles and has contributed to a number of books on themes of Human Resource Development, Virtual Teams and Self Managing Teams for Prentice Hall and HRD Associates

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zn0iz

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