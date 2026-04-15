Canon U.S.A. Sets New Standard in Low-Light Imaging with the Launch of the MS-510 Multi-Purpose Camera at NAB 2026

Melville, NY, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the release of the MS-510, an innovative multi-purpose camera engineered to meet the rigorous demands of ultra-low-light full-color video shooting. Building on the success of the MS-500, the new MS-510 is designed to deliver high-fidelity captures of everything from nocturnal wildlife and natural nightscapes to high-security areas such as seaports, public infrastructure facilities, and national borders where "seeing the unseen" is a mission-critical requirement.

In response to increasing demands for excellent performance in near-total darkness, the MS-510 features a new Canon 1-inch Single-Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) sensor with the world’s highest1 number of pixels at approximately 3.2 million with improved Near-Infrared (NIR) sensitivity.

By leveraging this technology, the camera achieves a minimum subject illumination of 0.0006 lux2, a significant improvement over the 0.001 lux1 of its predecessor. This allows for bright, full-color imaging in ultra-low-light environments where traditional cameras can fail. Furthermore, the MS-510 boasts improved NIR capabilities, providing a tactical advantage for night-mode operations and long-distance detection.

The MS-510 is not just a camera; it is a sophisticated tool for critical infrastructure monitoring and law enforcement. Key features include:

Broadcast-Grade Optics: Equipped with the broadcast industry standard B4 mount, the MS-510 has a built in magnifying optical system offering compatibility with Canon’s extensive lineup of 2/3-inch ultra-telephoto broadcast zoom lenses, enabling crystal-clear identification over vast distances.

Equipped with the broadcast industry standard B4 mount, the MS-510 has a built in magnifying optical system offering compatibility with Canon’s extensive lineup of 2/3-inch ultra-telephoto broadcast zoom lenses, enabling crystal-clear identification over vast distances. Advanced Image Processing: Integrated Haze Compensation automatically reduces the interference of mist and haze while adjusting contrast, and Smart Shade Control corrects for highlights and shadows to maintain image integrity in challenging lighting conditions.

Integrated Haze Compensation automatically reduces the interference of mist and haze while adjusting contrast, and Smart Shade Control corrects for highlights and shadows to maintain image integrity in challenging lighting conditions. Customizable Imaging Profiles: Users can create up to 20 customized image quality settings or utilize Custom Picture Presets to prioritize wide dynamic range or maximum noise reduction depending on the environment.

Designed to fit into existing security ecosystems, the MS-510 shares common protocols with the MS-500, including NU, Pelco-D®, ONVIF®, and WebView. It offers versatile output options, including 3G/HD-SDI for high-quality video feeds and a LAN terminal for IP-based camera control and distribution.

It will be on display at NAB 2026, a premier exhibition for broadcasting and video production equipment, in Canon’s booth #C3825, held in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 19-22. Attendees can see the MS-510 in person and see captured footage of its bright, full-color imaging in low-light environments. In addition, the Canon MS-510 will be on display April 28-30 in National Harbor, Maryland at the SPIE Defense+Security show.

Availability

The Canon MS-510 is currently scheduled to be available later this year for an estimated retail price of $22,800.00*. For more information or to contact a Canon camera representative, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years*. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

# # #

1 Among SPAD sensors used for video shooting as of March 31, 2026, based on Canon research. Approximately 2.1 million effective pixels.

2 Color (Night Mode), no light accumulation, f/1.4 equivalent, shutter speed 1/30, 50IRE, maximum gain 84 dB, Custom Picture [CrispImg2]

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.