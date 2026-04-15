Canon Recognized as a "Leader" in the Worldwide Print Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy by IDC MarketScape

Melville, NY, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., has been designated a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment.Footnote1



The IDC MarketScape study evaluated 11 worldwide vendors on their print and document security capabilities and strategies, including device functions, software, cloud integration, and managed/professional services.

According to the report, “Canon stresses a multilayered approach to security, which allows it to meet customer requirements across all customer segments and operating environments.” The report also notes that, “With a proven history of innovation in print and document security, Canon stands out as a trusted partner capable of delivering advanced, reliable, and forward-looking security solutions.”

Canon applies a security model called “360° Protection” which addresses threats based on the aspects of devices, documents, networks, and cloud services. Protection is maintained consistently across the entire product lifecycle—from initial setup through ongoing monitoring and updates, and finally to secure end-of-life data erasure. Canon is also committed to developing secure printing products based on the philosophy of “security by design,” in which security measures are incorporated into the product from the planning and design stage. As part of these efforts, Canon printers are made to include functions that satisfy the requirements listed in the NIST SP 800-193 guidelines issued by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).Footnote2 In addition, Canon printers utilize authentication and access management based on a principle of zero trust,Footnote3 which dictates that verification should be conducted for each and every operation, as well as security features to address threat detection, vulnerability management, and diverse requirements across global markets.

Canon was previously included in the Leaders Category in the vendor assessments for 2022-2023 and 2019-2020, making this Canon’s third inclusion in the category. Canon remains committed to helping customers address evolving security risks and will continue to strengthen its capabilities through the use of AI and other advanced technologies.

“Being recognized once again as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape underscores Canon’s ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive, forward-looking security solutions that our customers can trust,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “As security challenges continue to evolve, we remain focused on strengthening our ‘360° Protection’ approach; integrating advanced technologies, including AI, and embedding security by design across our entire portfolio to help organizations safeguard their information and workflows with confidence.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape’s vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.Footnote4 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.