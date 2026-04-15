Canon U.S.A. Empowers Modern Cinematography and Live Production with the World’s Longest Focal Length(1) Cine-Servo Lens and Major Cinema EOS Firmware Suite at NAB 2026

Melville, NY, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its professional imaging ecosystem with the introduction of the CINE-SERVO 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8 lens and a comprehensive firmware update for the Cinema EOS lineup, including the C400, C80, C70, C50, and R5C. These announcements reinforce Canon’s commitment to high-end cinematic storytelling and its aggressive expansion into wildlife, sports, live events, cinema, houses of worship and beyond.

Building on the legacy of the high performing CINE-SERVO 50-1000mm T5.0-8.9, the new CINE-SERVO 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8 offers an expanded zoom range while keeping a lightweight and compact design as its predecessor. Ideal for a wide range of productions, this lens delivers a staggering 40-1200mm range reaching up to 1800mm with the built in 1.5x extender.

Key Lens Features:

Broad Reach: It covers 40mm through the world longest 1200mm 2 , with a built-in 1.5x extender pushing it to 1800mm.

It covers 40mm through the world longest 1200mm , with a built-in 1.5x extender pushing it to 1800mm. Portable design: With just under 15 lbs. and 16 inches in length for PL mount version. It offers the same zoom, focus, and iris ring positions as the predecessor, allowing you to use existing rigs and bring it everywhere just as before.

With just under 15 lbs. and 16 inches in length for PL mount version. It offers the same zoom, focus, and iris ring positions as the predecessor, allowing you to use existing rigs and bring it everywhere just as before. Native Super 35mm sensor coverage: Natively Super 35mm sensor coverage with an integrated 1.5x extender for full-frame coverage.

Natively Super 35mm sensor coverage with an integrated 1.5x extender for full-frame coverage. Next-Gen Drive Unit: Features fast servo performance when using the new USB-C terminal with USB-C PD, and equipped with Focus Breathing Compensation.

Features fast servo performance when using the new USB-C terminal with USB-C PD, and equipped with Focus Breathing Compensation. RF Mount Communication: Seamless integration with Cinema EOS cameras enable precision Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, Focus Guide, and while using the EOS C400 camera, Auto Exposure Ramping Compensation.

Seamless integration with Cinema EOS cameras enable precision Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, Focus Guide, and while using the EOS C400 camera, Auto Exposure Ramping Compensation. Virtual Production Ready: Supports Zeiss eXtended Data and Cooke /i Technology on PL mount version, essential for modern VFX workflows.

Canon continues to honor its promise of long-term product value with a robust firmware suite designed to enhance workflow consistency and image quality across the Cinema EOS range of products.

Major Firmware Highlights:

Improvement in Live Production Power: The EOS C400 camera now supports Auto Exposure Ramping Compensation to overcome iris ramping, compensating for light-loss during zooms.

The EOS C400 camera now supports Auto Exposure Ramping Compensation to overcome iris ramping, compensating for light-loss during zooms. Remote Operation Enhanced Connectivity: New USB control protocols for the EOS C400, C80, and C50 cameras allow for remote operation of REC Start/Stop, Iris, Shutter, ISO, and Focus functions.

New USB control protocols for the EOS C400, C80, and C50 cameras allow for remote operation of REC Start/Stop, Iris, Shutter, ISO, and Focus functions. Stream Reliability: Improved SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) workflows feature auto-reconnection capabilities if a streaming signal is momentarily lost.

Improved SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) workflows feature auto-reconnection capabilities if a streaming signal is momentarily lost. Enhanced User Interface: A new "Level" display on select models changes color when the camera is perfectly leveled, speeding up setup for gimbal and tripod work.

The new CINE-SERVO 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8 lens and new Cinema EOS firmware will be on display at NAB 2026, a premier exhibition for broadcasting and video production equipment, in Canon’s booth #C3825, held in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 19-22. Attendees can experience hands-on demonstrations of their new features.

Availability

The CINE-SERVO 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8 lens is currently scheduled to start shipping in September 2026 for an estimated retail price of $79,999.00*. The new Cinema EOS firmware update will be available in summer 2026. For more information or to contact a Canon camera representative, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years*. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

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1Among servo zoom lenses compatible with large-format sensor cameras. As of April 15, 2026. Based on Canon research

2Among servo zoom lenses compatible with large-format sensor cameras. As of April 15, 2026. Based on Canon research.

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.