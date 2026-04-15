Negotiation Skills for Pharma Professionals Training Course: Cross-Border, Virtual and AI Enabled Dealmaking (June 15th - June 16th, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negotiation Skills for Pharma Professionals: Cross-Border, Virtual and AI Enabled Dealmaking (June 15th - June 16th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This two-day masterclass equips professionals with the tools, behaviours and confidence to negotiate high-value agreements - from price and reimbursement discussions to M&A, licensing, collaborations, sourcing and market access.

In an industry where pricing pressures, partnership complexity and regulatory scrutiny continue to intensify, strong negotiation capability has become a core strategic skill for pharmaceutical professionals.

Designed for those who want to elevate their impact at the negotiation table, the programme blends proven methodology with sector-specific insights and immersive practice. Participants will explore one-on-one and team-based negotiations, work through pharma-focused simulations, and learn how to manage both one-off transactions and long-term commercial relationships. Special emphasis is placed on negotiating with more powerful stakeholders, including payers and authorities.

Key topics covered include:

Framework and strategy for successful negotiations

7 key negotiation behaviours and habits for enhanced success

Price & reimbursement negotiations from different perspectives

Escaping the price only focus

Value negotiations driving tailored, innovative solutions

12 insights into negotiating virtually

Latest research in electronic communications and negotiating

Using AI in negotiations and how AI is reshaping pharma negotiation strategy

Licensing and collaborative negotiations

Internal support negotiations between pharma HQ and subsidiaries, including market affiliates

Cross cultural negotiations and how to master them

The expert trainer will use a balance of theory, practical exercises, interactive simulations, case studies, video clips and discussion. By the end of the highly practical course, participants will be able to navigate a wide range of negotiation scenarios with greater clarity, structure and influence. They will return to their organisations equipped to secure better outcomes, strengthen partnerships and manage risk more effectively in today's competitive and regulated pharmaceutical landscape.

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specially designed for professionals in the pharmaceutical industry, including:

General managers and heads of department

Pharma lawyers and legal professionals

Sales and marketing professionals

Business development managers and officers

Buyers and procurement managers

Strategic development managers

Licensing managers

Portfolio managers and directors

Heads of R&D licensing

Directors of life cycle management

Global business development managers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction - Essentials for successful negotiation outcomes

What is negotiation?

Framework for negotiation

Applying the framework

Negotiation objectives: Which one will you choose?

Negotiation strategy: The Harvard way

Selecting your strategy

Negotiating planning worksheet: Benchmarking how your negotiations are progressing

7 key negotiation behaviours and habits for enhanced success

Defining a great deal

Offers

Overnight diagnostic exercise: participants individual negotiating style

Day 2

Diagnostic: Know your dominant negotiating style

Simulation 2

Bargaining

Power, rights and interests: Disputatious negotiations

Negotiating: Virtually and online

What is different about negotiating virtually?

Virtual negotiations tool kit: 12 insights for success

Virtual and electronic communication and negotiations

Using AI in pharma negotiations

International negotiations

Negotiating across cultures

Effective tools for cross cultural communication to avoid 'cultural incidents' and 'misunderstanding'

'Clinic' for participants to consider particular issues they face in negotiations

Action plan for each participant

CPD Hours: 12



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akzef6

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