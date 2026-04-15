Rollo Introduces Built-In Loyalty Program for 500,000+ Shippers Across the U.S. and Canada

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rollo has launched Rollo Rewards — a built-in loyalty program for its U.S. and Canadian shippers that automatically lowers platform costs and unlocks perks as activity grows. No sign-up, no subscription.

What Rollo Rewards Is

Rollo Rewards is auto-activated with a free Rollo Ship account. Earn points per label (5 pts), per dollar funded (1 pt via card, 3 pts via ACH), and via in-app milestones. Points on a 90-day window set your level — and the per-label fee, from 5¢ at entry down to 1¢ at VIP.

Reward Levels at a Glance

Newbie Basic Pro Expert VIP 5¢/label

0+ pts0+ ships 5¢/label

150+ pts10+ ships 3¢/label

1,500+ pts120+ ships 2¢/label

15,000+ pts300+ ships 1¢/label

75,000+ pts1,500+ ships

Key Perks by Level

Free label packs (500 labels, $20/pack): quarterly at Pro, monthly at Expert, twice monthly at VIP.

Free shipping scale ($40 value) at Pro.

Free thermal printer (up to $280 value) at Expert — one-time per account.

Store discounts: 5% at Basic up to 30% at VIP.

Free shipping on orders over $25 for all users.

Early product access at Expert and VIP.

ACH Funding: Triple Points, Zero Fees

ACH funding earns 3 pts/dollar — triple the credit card rate — with zero processing fees, making it the fastest path to higher reward levels.

“With Rollo Rewards, we’re making it so that the more you ship with Rollo, the less it costs you — automatically. There’s nothing to activate, nothing to manage. Ship, earn, level up, save.”

— Rollo Team

Availability

Available now at no cost to all U.S. and Canadian users — auto-activates from the first label, with access to UPS, FedEx, Canada Post, and Purolator from one dashboard. Free on the App Store, Google Play, and at ship.rollo.com.

About Rollo

Rollo serves U.S. and Canadian shippers, comparing rates across USPS, UPS, FedEx, Canada Post, and Purolator at up to 90% off, with selling channel integrations, inventory management, AI automation, and Rollo Rewards.

Media Contact

Rollo

press@rollo.com

rollo.com/rewards/