AFCEA International Board Appoints Lt. Gen. Bruce Crawford, USA (Ret.) as Next President and CEO

Fairfax, Va, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International today announced an upcoming leadership transition as Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.), announced plans to retire as president and CEO following a distinguished period of service to the association.

AFCEA’s Board of Directors has appointed Lt. Gen. Bruce Crawford, USA (Ret.) as the association’s 12th president and CEO. His appointment is effective June 2026.

Gen. Crawford is a long‑time partner and dedicated advocate of AFCEA. He currently serves as vice chair of our Board of Directors, a position he’s held since May 2025. He also serves as the chair of the AFCEA Budget and Finance Committee and on the AFCEA Governance and Nominating Committees. His appointment also represents a historic milestone, as he becomes the first African American to lead AFCEA International as President and CEO.

Throughout a distinguished 34‑year career in the U.S. Army, Gen. Crawford culminated his service as the Army’s Chief Information Officer, where he served as the principal enterprise IT and cybersecurity adviser to the Secretary of the Army and the Army Chief of Staff. In that role, he led transformative efforts in network modernization, cybersecurity and enterprise IT—experience that aligns seamlessly with AFCEA’s mission at the intersection of digital transformation, national and global security, intelligence and emerging technology.

Following his military service, Gen. Crawford continued to lead at scale in the private sector, driving innovation, digital transformation and growth across complex, mission‑focused organizations. His career reflects not only operational excellence, but a deep passion for mentoring, collaboration and service—qualities that embody the very best of AFCEA’s culture and community.

“Bruce Crawford is a proven, visionary leader whose career exemplifies service, innovation and an unwavering commitment to mission,” said AFCEA’s Board Chair, Tamara Greenspan. “The Board is confident that he brings the strategic insight, collaborative spirit and deep understanding of our community needed to lead AFCEA into its next chapter. His experience across government, industry and AFCEA’s own governance body uniquely positions him to advance our mission, strengthen our global network and deliver meaningful value to our members and partners. We are proud to appoint Bruce as AFCEA’s next President and CEO.”

"I can't tell you what a humbling experience this is to be appointed," Gen. Crawford said. The trust and confidence put in me is never taken for granted. AFCEA and its global network of members is amazing and ultimately, what I'd like to do, is make you proud of me and proud of your affiliation with AFCEA."

Gen. Lawrence’s legacy is defined by more than four decades of military service, pioneering leadership in defense information technology and a career marked by breaking barriers while strengthening the institutions she served. From enlisted beginnings to the highest levels of Army leadership—and later to the helm of AFCEA International—her career reflects sustained commitment to national security, modernization and service.

“Susan’s leadership at AFCEA reflected the same principles that guided her military career: mission focus, integrity, collaboration and a deep respect for those who serve,” said Greenspan. “Her career stands as a testament to what sustained service, technical excellence and principled leadership can achieve in support of our global membership and national and international partners.”

Gen. Lawrence enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps in 1972 and earned her commission as a second lieutenant in 1979. She rose through the ranks during a period of rapid technological change, becoming one of the Army’s most influential leaders in communications, command-and-control and information technology. She held operational and leadership assignments across Europe, South Korea, Southwest Asia and the United States, directing critical network and IT functions in support of military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. These roles placed her at the center of ensuring reliable, secure communications for warfighters operating in complex and contested environments.

In March 2011, Gen. Lawrence was appointed Chief Information Officer/G6 of the U.S. Army, becoming the first woman to hold the position. She managed the Army’s enterprise IT infrastructure, command-and-control systems, and advanced technology platforms supporting both the operational force and the civilian workforce. Her tenure helped lay the groundwork for the Army’s transition toward cyber as a warfighting domain and positioned information technology as a strategic enabler of military operations rather than a back-office function.

In January 2022, Gen. Lawrence became AFCEA’s first female president and CEO in the association’s then-75-year history. During her four-plus years as president and CEO, she strengthened the organization’s role as a trusted convener across military, government, industry and academia, reinforcing its relevance in a rapidly evolving global security environment.

“What has defined my tenure more than any single achievement is collaboration,” Gen. Lawrence said. “Collaboration truly is in AFCEA’s DNA. Across government, industry and academia, this community has consistently come together—across domains, disciplines and generations—to strengthen partnerships, share knowledge and advance missions that matter. We consistently emphasized ethical engagement, transparency and professionalism—ensuring AFCEA is respected for dialogue, learning and collaboration.”

Gen. Lawrence will continue to serve on AFCEA’s Board of Directors as a Permanent Director.

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AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.

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