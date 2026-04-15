Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) Market Set for Massive Growth, Exceeding $764 Billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 15.6%

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Disease Indications, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) market is experiencing an unprecedented surge, with its size valued at USD 198.2 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 764.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.69% from 2026-2034. Europe leads the market, commanding over 32.5% share as of 2025, fueled by a consumer shift toward holistic health solutions and substantial investments in CAM integration and research.

The analysis of the competitive landscape features detailed profiles of major companies and answers key questions about market size, growth rates, and influential factors driving the CAM market.

Consumer preferences are evolving, with a notable inclination towards natural therapies such as yoga, meditation, and acupuncture for physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. The U.S. exemplifies this trend, with one in six adults practicing yoga for health improvement and pain management, driven by dissatisfaction with traditional medicine side effects and the rise of wellness influencers. The nation dominates North America's market, holding an 80.40% share, largely driven by chronic conditions such as diabetes and arthritis, which necessitate long-term management strategies.

Technological advancements are reshaping the CAM landscape. Telemedicine and wellness apps are making CAM therapies more accessible, providing personalized guidance and integrating these practices into mainstream healthcare. For instance, India's collaboration with the WHO to advance Integrative Health Research underscores governmental efforts to marry traditional and modern medicine practices.

Government support is pivotal in integrating CAM into national healthcare programs while establishing robust regulatory frameworks. Initiatives such as the Indian government's agreement with WHO aim to create technical documents promoting evidence-based CAM practices. These efforts, coupled with rising consumer demand, are propelling the market forward.

The aging global population is another catalyst for CAM market expansion. By 2030, one in six people globally will be aged 60 or over, doubling by 2050. This demographic's preference for gentle and non-invasive therapies like acupuncture and herbal supplements underscores the growing demand for CAM's holistic approach to chronic disease management.

Market segmentation reveals a dominance of traditional alternative medicine therapies, accounting for about 37% of the market in 2025. CAM's penetration into various disease indications is notable, with diabetes leading the market with a 36.5% share. Direct sales channels dominate, comprising 63.8% of the market's distribution, offering personalized consumer interactions and fostering confidence in CAM products and services.

Regionally, Europe remains the largest market due to a cultural predisposition toward holistic health practices, augmented by regulatory frameworks supporting alternative therapies. In North America, consumer awareness and digital health platforms are driving market expansion, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific's market is accelerating due to chronic disease prevalence and a turn toward sustainable health practices like Ayurveda and tai chi.

Key players, including Ayush Ayurvedic Pte Ltd., Herb Pharm LLC, and Nordic Naturals, are expanding their portfolios through partnerships and technology integration. These companies are investing in scientific validation and digital health innovations, propelling market growth by bridging alternative and conventional medicine practices.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $198.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $764.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Ayush Ayurvedic Pte Ltd.

Columbia Nutritional LLC

Helio USA Inc.

Herb Pharm LLC

Herbal Hills

Nature's Bounty

Nordic Naturals

Pure Encapsulations LLC (Nestle S.A.)

Quantum-Touch

The Healing Company Ltd.

Unity Woods Yoga Center

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6bsbd

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