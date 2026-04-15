Drafting UK and International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements Course: Ownership Structures, Brexit Impacts and Software Contract Strategies (ONLINE: June 9, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements (June 9, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive one-day training course explains what you need to know and do to get the best commercial results from your R&D and joint venture agreements, whether they are operating in the UK or across borders.

When you are embarking on a project which is in partnership with another organisation, be they academia or industry, both parties will need to agree on the thorny topics of IP ownership, other common provisions and the type of collaboration structure that will suit them both. The allocation of risk and ancillary aspects such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements and heads of terms also have to be wrestled with.

The expert trainer covers the following key topics from a UK and international perspective:

IP ownership and rights of use

Sole, joint and segmented ownership and rights of use

Competition law and the impact of Brexit

Software agreements

Types of party and collaboration structure

Ancillary agreements

Interactive case study workshop

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been designed to give a comprehensive overview of R&D collaboration and JV agreements. It's applicable to all those who are new to these agreements or are looking for a refresher, including:

In-house lawyers

Contract managers

Technology transfer managers

Patent attorneys

Private practice legal advisers

Others who are involved in the negotiation, drafting and management of R&D and joint venture agreements

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1: Project nature/scope and parties' roles and responsibilities

IP ownership, rights of use and other issues

Module 2: Other common provisions in international contracts

Competition law

Software agreements

Module 3: Types of party and their priorities

Types of collaboration structure

Module 4: Ancillary agreements

Final questions

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Richard Brady

Richard Brady is a lawyer who has spent many years working in Europe and the Middle East in the legal, financial and insurance arenas. He has a degree from Cambridge College of Teachers (2005) on Teaching English and founded the British Legal Centre in 2010.

He has taught professional legal skills in many companies around the World, including Deloitte and Touche, EY, White & Case, Baker McKenzie, Shalakany Law Office, DLA Piper and Clifford Chance. He has also conducted live training courses at legal departments of corporations, including: Shell Oil, Master Foods, Air Liquide, DAMAC (Dubai), ENKA (Turkey) EMBRACO/Whirlpool (Brazil), and Mowasalat (Qatar).

His specialist areas include contract law, contract drafting, M&A in the pharma industry, arbitration law and FIDIC contracts.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dro67k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

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