2 Day Virtual Course: How to Perform Bullet-Proof Good Distribution Practices (GDP) and Good Storage Practices (GSP) Audits (June 18th - June 19th, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Perform Bullet-Proof Good Distribution Practices (GDP) and Good Storage Practices (GSP) Audits (June 18th - June 19th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This training is designed to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of GDP and GSP principles and best practices.

Adhering to Good Distribution Practices (GDP) and Good Storage Practices (GSP) is essential to ensure that pharmaceutical products reach patients and healthcare providers in optimal condition, thereby safeguarding patient health and maintaining compliance with regulatory standards. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is as crucial to store, transport, and distribute products in a manner that preserves their quality and integrity as it is to manufacture them.

You will learn the key aspects of distribution and storage systems, including temperature control, traceability, documentation, and risk management, to ensure compliance with international regulations (such as those set by the FDA, WHO, and the EU) and industry standards.

By the end of this training, you will have the practical skills and knowledge to implement robust distribution and storage practices within your organisation. Whether you are managing a warehouse, overseeing logistics, or working in quality assurance, this programme will equip you to ensure that pharmaceutical products are handled and transported in full compliance with GDP and GSP requirements.

Who Should Attend:

This training will suit those in the following departments/roles:

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

GMP Compliance

GDP and GSP Auditors

Auditing

IT

Regulatory Affairs

Engineering

Supply Chain

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to good distribution practices (GDP) and good storage practices (GSP)

Regulatory framework and compliance requirements

Risk management in distribution and storage

Good storage practices (GSP) - key principles

Temperature-controlled distribution systems

Workshop - how to audit temperature mapping study

Day 2

Product traceability and documentation

Managing the supply chain and third-party logistics

Handling non-conformities and corrective actions

Preparing for audits and regulatory inspections

Building a culture of quality and compliance

Workshop - how to audit airline cargo companies

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Mustafa Edik

Mustafa Edik is a leading pharmaceutical, biotechnoloy, medical device quality and GXP expert with over 28 years of hands-on leadership in GMP, GDP, GCP, GLP, and broader GxP compliance across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

As Turkey's first IRCA-certificated Lead Auditor for GMP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems (PQMS), he brings unmatched credibility and depth to audits, compliance strategies, and regulatory readiness. Holding a BSc in Chemistry, and a BSc (Hons) in Biopharmaceutical Sciences & Engineering from Atlantic Technological University (Ireland), and an Executive MBA, Mustafa combines strong scientific foundations with strategic business acumen.

His career highlights include senior roles at Bayer Turkiye, where he progressed from Quality Control Lab Supervisor to Deputy QA Manager, and GMP Lead Auditor to Global GMP Lead Auditor, managing complex quality operations and audits in a multinational environment. He has personally led more than 4,200 hours of GxP audits across over 200 facilities worldwide.

Today, as Founder and Lead Consultant at Quality Academia Egitim & Danismanlik, Mustafa delivers high-impact consulting, training, and project management services to local and global clients.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbmdnf

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