FREUDENBERG HAS COMPLETED THE VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER OF NILFISK HOLDING A/S

15 April 2026



With reference to Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH’s (“Freudenberg”) announcement of 13 April 2026, in which Freudenberg announced the final result of the voluntary public takeover offer submitted by Freudenberg (the “Offer”), Freudenberg now announces that the Offer has been completed and settled as planned.



Compulsory acquisition, delisting and changes to the management and articles of association



As Freudenberg has obtained an ownership interest corresponding to more than 90 per cent of the share capital and the associated voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S (“Nilfisk”) (excluding treasury shares) upon completion of the Offer, it is Freudenberg’s intention to initiate and complete a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining Nilfisk shareholders in accordance with sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act.



Freudenberg will request Nilfisk to convene an extraordinary general meeting at which Freudenberg, as described in sections 8.3 and 8.7 of the Offer Document, will propose changes to the board of directors of Nilfisk and changes to Nilfisk’s articles of association.



Freudenberg furthermore intends to seek to have the Nilfisk shares removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Attachment