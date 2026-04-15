Managing Intellectual Property (IP) in China Best Practices Course: Latest Legislative Developments, Prosecution Strategies and Enforcement of IP Rights (ONLINE EVENT: May 14th - May 15th, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Best Practices for Doing Business with IP in China (May 14th - May 15th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This training course equips participants with a comprehensive understanding of best practices for managing intellectual property (IP) in China, including trade mark and patent applications, as well as enforcement procedures.

Participants will gain a comprehensive overview of the Chinese IP system, including patents and trade marks, while exploring the broader landscape for doing business in China.

The expert trainers will provide the knowledge and practical skills needed to build an effective IP strategy tailored to the Chinese IP landscape and navigate the complexities of the patent and trademark application processes.

Key topics include:

Recent developments in Chinese patent legislation

Patent prosecution strategies

The enforcement of trademark and patent rights

Practical remedies for patent infringements

There will be time during the course to ask your specific questions to the expert panel.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specifically designed for

Patent practitioners / managers

IP administrators

Business development managers

Technology transfer agents

Patent information specialists and analysts

Private practice patent/trade mark attorneys

IP lawyers and legal advisers

Senior leaders looking to set up facilities or sell products into China

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Doing business in China

The IP system in China

Day 2

Protecting your IP in China

Protecting your IP in China continued

Summary and final questions

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Ting Zhang

Ting Zhang is an expert in China's business and investment landscape with over 25 years of experience. Her expertise has been sought after by UK and European governments, businesses and think tanks. As the Founder & CEO of Crayfish.io, she is passionate about providing top-notch, reliable business advisory services, along with a comprehensive suite of business solutions, aimed at facilitating success not only in China but also on a global scale.

Xu (Ron) Jiansheng

Xu Jiansheng (Ron) is a co-founder and senior partner of Sphere Logic Partners (SLP), heading the firm's international and intellectual property practices. He also regularly provides strategic and counseling supports for some of China's IP powerhouses, such as Sinofaith, PurpleVine and Wanhuida. Ron serves the diverse needs of multinational corporations, foreign-invested enterprises and Chinese domestic companies, providing them with inland and cross-border legal advices and business solutions, particularly with respect to intellectual property.

Jane List

Jane List founded Extract Information Limited, Cambridgeshire, UK, in 2013.Extract Information provides legal and industry focussed patent searching and reporting, IP management support for small companies, and product development consultancy for the information industry. Jane previously worked in IP and information analyst roles at The Technology Partnership (TTP) plc, Xaar plc and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory. She also worked in the information industry where she held commercial, content, and product development roles at Lighthouse IP, ProQuest, and DataStar.Throughout her career she has provided training in the management, retrieval and analysis of scientific, technical, medical, commercial and patent information, most recently through CIIPM where she developed the course in IP and Commercialisation.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fd0k3r

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