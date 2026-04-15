Nutraceutical Excipients Market: Powering the Future of Functional Health

Delray Beach, FL, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent report published by MarketsandMarkets, the global nutraceutical excipients market is projected to grow from USD 4.98 billion in 2025 to USD 7.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%. The global nutraceutical industry is undergoing a rapid transformation and at the heart of this evolution lies a critical yet often overlooked component: excipients. These functional ingredients are no longer just inactive carriers; they are key enablers of product performance, stability, and consumer appeal.

Why Nutraceutical Excipients Are Gaining Momentum

The surge in demand for dietary supplements, functional foods, and wellness products has elevated the importance of excipients. Today’s consumers expect more than just health benefits they want better taste, convenience, clean labels, and enhanced efficacy.

Excipients play a crucial role in:

Improving bioavailability of nutrients

Enhancing taste and texture

Extending shelf life and stability

Supporting controlled and targeted release

Ensuring product safety and consistency

With innovations in encapsulation and plant-based solutions, excipients are becoming indispensable in modern nutraceutical formulations.

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Coating Agents: Leading the Functionality Segment

Among all functionalities, coating agents are emerging as the dominant segment. Their growing importance is driven by the need for:

Improved swallowability

Effective taste masking

Enhanced visual appeal

Protection against moisture and degradation

Innovations from companies like Roquette Frères including advanced coating platforms are enabling titanium dioxide-free, plant-based solutions aligned with clean-label trends.

As consumers increasingly prefer vegan, allergen-free, and sustainable products, coating technologies are evolving rapidly to meet these expectations.

Modified Release: The Future of Nutrient Delivery

Another key nutraceutical excipients market growth driver is the rise of modified-release excipients, which allow nutrients to be released in a controlled and sustained manner.

This functionality offers:

Better absorption and efficacy

Reduced dosing frequency

Enhanced consumer convenience

Protection of sensitive ingredients

Technologies such as hot-melt extrusion and polymer-based carriers are revolutionizing how nutraceuticals are delivered, making them more effective and user-friendly.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Nutraceutical Excipients Market

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a powerhouse for nutraceutical excipients, fueled by:

Rising health awareness

Expanding middle-class population

Growth in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing

Increased investment in R&D and infrastructure

Strategic moves like new manufacturing facilities and innovation showcases by global players highlight the region’s growing importance as a hub for formulation excellence.

Key Industry Players Driving Innovation

Leading nutraceutical excipients companies are investing heavily in advanced excipient technologies and sustainable solutions. Some of the major players include:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Ingredion (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), BASF SE (Germany), Roquette Frères (France), MEGGLE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Ashland (US), IMCD (Netherlands), Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (US), SEPPIC (US), Azelis Group (Luxembourg), and Biogrund GmbH (Germany).

These companies are shaping the future through innovation in clean-label excipients, plant-based formulations, and advanced delivery systems.

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The nutraceutical excipients market is set to play a pivotal role in the future of health and wellness. As consumer expectations evolve, manufacturers must focus on:

Clean-label and natural ingredient solutions

Advanced delivery technologies

Sustainable and eco-friendly formulations

Enhanced product performance and convenience

In this rapidly growing landscape, excipients are no longer secondary they are central to innovation, differentiation, and success.

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