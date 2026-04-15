Laguna Hills, CA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers proudly announces the grand opening of its new Anaheim Hills location, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued expansion throughout Orange County.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Celebrates Grand Opening of Anaheim Hills Location, Expanding Highest Payouts Across North Orange County

The new office is located at:

155 North Riverview Drive, Suite 111

Anaheim Hills, CA 92808

Phone: (714) 409-9191

As a family-owned business known for offering the highest payouts to customers for over 22 years, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers has established a strong presence in Southern California by delivering transparent service, honest evaluations, and top market value for precious metals.

The Anaheim Hills location is managed by Isaiah, family member who has years of experience in the business and who now serves as Managing Partner of Anaheim Hills office and oversees daily operations. Under his leadership, the office continues the company’s mission of maximizing value for every customer while maintaining a high standard of professionalism, trust, and transparency.

Grand Opening Expands Access to North Orange County

The grand opening of the Anaheim Hills location follows years of customer demand from North Orange County residents seeking a trusted, local gold buyer that consistently delivers higher payouts.

With this new location, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers now serves the entire Orange County region, including:

Anaheim, Yorba Linda, Fullerton, Placentia, Brea, Orange, Villa Park, La Habra, Buena Park, Cypress, La Palma, Stanton, Westminster, and Garden Grove.

Advanced Technology Supporting Highest Payouts

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers uses the latest testing technology and advanced evaluation methods to ensure accuracy and efficiency in every transaction.

This technology enables the company to confidently deliver higher payouts while maintaining full transparency, giving customers peace of mind that they are receiving the best possible value.

A Commitment Built on Trust, Transparency, and Value

At the core of Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is a simple principle:

We pay the highest, Period.

This commitment is supported by the company’s dedication to Trust and Transparency, ensuring every customer experience is clear, honest, and fair from start to finish.

Learn More

Customers can learn more about services, locations, and the Anaheim Hills grand opening by visiting:

www.GlitterBugGold.com

About Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is a family-owned business known for offering the highest payouts to customers for over 22 years. The company specializes in purchasing gold, silver, and luxury items while maintaining a reputation built on trust, transparency, and advanced technology that helps deliver top value.

For more information, visit www.GlitterBugGold.com.

Press Inquiries

Michael Gonzales

michael [at] glitterbuggold.com

http://glitterbuggold.com