Allied Announces April 2026 Distribution

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.06 per unit for the month of April 2026, representing $0.72 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on May 15, 2026, to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2026.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cecilia C. Williams, President & Chief Executive Officer

(416) 977-9002

cwilliams@alliedreit.com

Nanthini Mahalingam, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(416) 977-9002

nmahalingam@alliedreit.com