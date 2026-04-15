The RealReal Launches Real Talk, a Series of Conversations Exploring Personal Style Hosted by Chief Brand Officer Kristen Naiman, Premiering April 15, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal debuted Real Talk, a podcast featuring candid interviews and listener call-ins that explores how personal style comes to life through creativity, self-expression, and lived experience. Hosted by Kristen Naiman, Chief Brand Officer of The RealReal, the series features tastemakers and cultural voices discussing personal style and how it has shaped who they are. Each episode offers real-time guidance to listeners who call in with questions about cultivating their style, from building a wardrobe to making bold choices that help define who they are.

Blending cultural perspective with direct audience interaction, Real Talk is not about outdated fashion rules, but rather how to express individuality. The first three guests reflect the show’s creative range: Oscar-nominated casting director Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme), filmmaker Janicza Bravo, and bestselling author Alison Roman. Together with Naiman, they explore how style evolves alongside life’s changes — and how resale can exponentially expand the possibilities for self-expression.

“On this series, my guests and I talk about the role style has played in our own lives while chatting with real people about their style questions,” said Naiman. “By unpacking those questions, we create an entry point to help people connect more deeply with their closets and themselves.”

Real Talk centers on real questions from real people, delivering practical insight while reinforcing The RealReal’s belief that personal style is an ongoing evolution. The five-part series premieres April 15, 2026, with new episodes released weekly on Wednesdays. Real Talk is available on all major podcast platforms including Apple and Spotify .

Learn more at: therealreal.com/real-talk

About The RealReal

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, trusted by more than 40M+ members. Our full-service consignment model—offering virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off, and direct shipping—enables consumers to buy and sell luxury across fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art, and home categories with ease. The company combines a rigorous, expert-led authentication process with proprietary technology, including AI and machine learning, to power optimal pricing and processing for our members, and to help scale the business. By extending the life of millions of luxury goods, the company is leading a more circular economy while delivering a seamless experience for buyers and sellers.