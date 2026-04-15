Ayr Energy Contracts Surge Past a Half-Billion-Dollars, Scaling Supply for AI Data Centers and Power Producers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Energy, the OEM redefining how critical power infrastructure is built and delivered, today announced that it has surpassed $500 million in contracts, representing more than 20 GW of new power capacity across the United States. The milestone marks a decisive step toward strengthening America's energy security by reinforcing critical infrastructure that underpins its electrical grid.

Ayr’s accelerating commercial momentum has attracted investor interest, with Energy Impact Partners leading an equity financing round alongside participation from existing investors General Catalyst and 3one4 Capital. This new capital will be used to accelerate new product development and expansion into the data center and utility markets, sectors critical to America's global energy leadership and the race to build the next generation of AI infrastructure.

U.S. utility capital investment is projected to reach $1.4 trillion between 2025 and 2030 – double the prior decade – as demand forecasts surge. For developers racing to keep pace, the ability to secure critical equipment reliably has become a defining competitive advantage.

“Building energy projects has turned into a portfolio‑scale optimization problem,” said Anil Achyuta, Partner at Energy Impact Partners. “Historically, developers operated on fixed, predictable pipelines. Today, they manage risk across entire portfolios in a market defined by uncertainty and constant change. Ayr Energy is purpose-built for this new reality.”

Ayr’s operational model allows developers to de-risk their portfolios amidst a constantly changing regulatory, geopolitical, and economic environment. Ayr has commissioned units across the US and has consistently demonstrated superior lead times.

"As a firm that backs energy projects at scale, equipment procurement risk is something we manage carefully,” said Joe Song, co-founder and partner at Segue Sustainable Infrastructure. “We've trusted Ayr with a significant portion of our equipment procurement, and that confidence has been well-placed."

Building for What’s Next

Ayr partners with developers early in the project lifecycle to allow for reliable and responsive supply while building next-generation high-density power infrastructure for dynamic and high-load environments such as data centers.

“We are taking a pragmatic approach – Ayr is delivering what customers need today, while building for tomorrow,” said Anirudh Reddy, CEO and co-founder of Ayr Energy. “We’re commercializing technologies that deliver immediate value, while continuing to mature advanced technologies internally.”

For more information or to see Ayr's full suite of products, visit https://ayr.energy/ .

About Ayr Energy

Ayr Energy is redefining how critical power technologies and infrastructure are designed, built, and deployed. The company builds high-voltage and medium-voltage equipment, including transformers and switchgear, for leading data center developers, utilities, and power producers.

Ayr Energy was founded to bring a more modern, responsive model for delivering critical infrastructure to an industry long defined by legacy approaches. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

For more information, visit www.ayr.energy .

LaunchSquad on behalf of Ayr Energy ayrenergy@launchsquad.com