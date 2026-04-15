IntusCare Partners With Blue Star Innovation Partners to Scale Purpose-Built Platform for PACE and Complex Senior Care Providers

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntusCare, a leading AI-powered technology platform for the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (“PACE”) and senior care organizations, today announced a majority growth investment and partnership with Blue Star Innovation Partners ("BSIP"), a Frisco, Texas-based growth equity firm with decades of experience in Healthcare and Healthcare IT investments. While IntusCare is already experiencing tremendous growth, this majority investment further strengthens its ability to accelerate the delivery of innovative, market-leading products, positioning the company as an essential operating system for America’s complex senior care market as it faces unprecedented growth.

This partnership will rapidly accelerate the development of IntusCare’s end-to-end ecosystem, specifically designed for PACE and senior care organizations. While PACE is widely considered the gold standard for delivering nursing-home-level care at home, its growth has historically been constrained by intense operational and regulatory complexity. As the Medicare-eligible population rapidly expands, IntusCare uses AI, automation, and analytics to break this bottleneck. PACE currently serves roughly 100,000 seniors nationwide and IntusCare is building the digital infrastructure for the model to further accelerate its growth. To support this massive growth, BSIP provides the operational infrastructure required to deploy compliant, regulated technology on a national scale.

IntusCare has built a differentiated product ecosystem designed specifically for PACE and similar coordinated care models where providers must manage complex clinical, operational, and financial workflows. By combining its electronic medical record (“EMR”) platform, CareHub, with AI automation tooling and advanced data infrastructure, IntusCare enables organizations to better manage medical risk, improve care coordination, stay compliant with federal regulation, and reduce administrative complexity.

Dan Wechsler, CEO of Blue Star Innovation Partners, said, "IntusCare is addressing a critical need in the senior care market using AI to align clinical care, operations, compliance, and financial performance in one modern technology platform. We’re thrilled to partner with IntusCare as we see significant demand for purpose-built technology supporting senior care providers."

Robbie Felton, CEO of IntusCare, said, "This partnership represents an important milestone for IntusCare and its ability to impact complex, senior care organizations. From the outset, we were focused on finding a partner who would accelerate our ability to modernize how care is delivered to Medicare and Medicaid-eligible seniors. We wanted a partner who could provide not just capital, but also the understanding of how to scale innovative and high-quality software in a regulated and impact-driven industry. We found that in BSIP. Together, we will continue to expand our ecosystem’s capabilities and deepen the value we deliver to providers across the country."

About Blue Star Innovation Partners

Blue Star Innovation Partners ("BSIP") is a growth-focused investment firm that partners with leading healthcare and technology companies in highly regulated industries to drive accelerated growth via its deep operational experience. For more information, visit: https://bluestarinnovationpartners.com/

About IntusCare

‍IntusCare is the only AI-powered, end-to-end ecosystem built specifically to help PACE and other senior care providers deliver exceptional care, strengthen financial performance, and stay compliant. IntusCare replaces outdated technology and manual workaround with purpose-built tools for care coordination, risk adjustment, population health management, and utilization management to improve outcomes, optimize reimbursement, and reduce administrative burden. Visit our website to learn more intuscare.com

IntusCare is represented by Latham & Watkins LLP.

BSIP is represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Media Contacts:

SVM PR for IntusCare

intuscare@svmpr.com

(401)490-9700

For Blue Star Innovation Partners

info@bluestarinnovationpartners.com