Built by Builders Welcomes Two New Members to Its Founder‑Led Construction Tech Network

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built by Builders, the collaborative network of founder-led construction technology companies, officially welcomes Riskcast and Provizual to its coalition. Riskcast serves self-performing contractors with job-cost and production-tracking capabilities. Provizual helps general contractors manage inspections and quality data on construction drawings. Both companies were founded by professionals with direct construction experience.

Built by Builders members share a common thread: their founders have firsthand experience working in the construction industry and understand the operational realities their software addresses. Riskcast enables contractors to capture time, labor, equipment, and production data in one place, improving job cost visibility and forecasting. Provizual gives project teams a visual way to track inspections, quality control, and jobsite progress directly on construction drawings. Together, the additions extend the network’s coverage across field execution, labor management, and project oversight.

“Founders who have lived the daily realities of the jobsite build tools that actually work for the field,” said Steve Dell’Orto , Founder & CEO of ConCntric and Founder of Built by Builders. “By welcoming Riskcast and Provizual, we are adding deep expertise in self-perform job costing and inspection management to the network. Both teams perfectly embody our mission to drive practical, field-proven innovation across the industry.”

Riskcast: Job Cost Visibility for Self-Perform Contractors

Co-founded in 2018 by Alec Thomson and Reggie Arichabala , Riskcast enables self-performing contractors to capture time, labor, equipment, and production data in one place, connecting field crews and office teams through a single workflow. Alec and Reggie are both civil engineers who started working on construction sites after college. Thomson's career included roles as a field engineer and on the corporate strategy team at Skanska USA Civil. Arichabala transitioned from the field to IT earning master's degrees in Computer Science and Technology Management before launching the company.

“From the beginning, Reggie and I knew that our experience working directly with field teams was essential to building a tool that workers would actually use and respect,” said Alec Thomson, Co-Founder and CEO of Riskcast. “Built by Builders represents exactly what we believe in, which is a shared experience and respect for the workers actually using our software. We are excited to join Provizual as a member of Built by Builders to promote value-added solutions for the contractors.”

Provizual: Inspection and Quality Tracking on Construction Drawings

Founded by John Andres , who previously served in a technology leadership role at ANDRES Construction Services, Provizual tracks inspections, quality control, and jobsite progress directly on the plans that project teams already use. Based in Dallas, the platform automates the collection of city and municipal inspection information, reducing manual tracking for general contractors. Provizual integrates with Procore, Datagrid, and City web portals.

“We’re excited to join Built By Builders and be part of a community that understands construction from the inside out,” said John Andres, Founder and CEO of Provizual. “At Provizual, we’re focused on giving project teams clearer visibility into inspections, quality, and progress, and this partnership is a great opportunity to keep learning from builders while continuing to deliver practical tools for the field.”

Built by Builders’ mission is to unite construction technology companies led by founders with firsthand industry experience into a network committed to solving real challenges through shared expertise and a deep understanding of the built environment.

Learn more at: www.builtbybuilders.com

About

The Built by Builders network is a collaboration of construction tech startups led by founders with firsthand industry experience. This coalition, anchored by the principle of “Built by Builders, For Builders,” seeks to unite tech companies that understand the unique challenges of the construction sector and are dedicated to driving innovation and efficiency.

To request an interview with any of the Built by Builders members, please contact:

Layla Van Buren

PR Account Coordinator

The MicDrop Agency

layla@themicdropagency.com