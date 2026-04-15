Nexxiot and Swift Navigation Unlock Track-Level Precision for Rail Freight Operations

Strategic integration of Swift’s high-accuracy GPS into Nexxiot’s Globehopper device provides high-accuracy location data, improving worker safety and railcar utilization worldwide.

ZURICH and SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxiot , the global innovator in asset intelligence solutions for the logistics industry, and Swift Navigation , a pioneer in centimeter-accurate positioning for physical AI, today announced a partnership to integrate Swift’s Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service into Nexxiot’s latest Globehopper device. This collaboration enables a localization accuracy in rail operations that far exceeds the capabilities of conventional GPS solutions.

Solving the Industry Challenge: Accuracy at the Track Level

One of the most significant hurdles in rail freight digitalization has been the lack of precision offered by standard GPS systems. Traditional location tracking often has a margin of error of several meters, making it impossible to reliably determine which specific track a railcar is on within a busy shunting yard or terminal.

By leveraging Swift Navigation’s Skylark, a cloud-based service that corrects GPS signal errors, the Nexxiot Globehopper device is designed to deliver highly accurate positioning. This enables seamless location monitoring at the track level. Dispatchers and logistics planners can now see in real time if a railcar is on the correct track, reducing the need for manual checks and supporting safer and more efficient terminal operations.

High Performance with Ultra-Long Battery Life

A key advantage of this partnership is the energy efficiency of the solution. While high-accuracy positioning typically demands significant power, the system developed by Nexxiot is designed for maximum service longevity. The Globehopper device utilizes Skylark’s efficient cloud-based correction data to deliver superior accuracy without impacting the device's battery life. Nexxiot’s energy harvesting and intelligent battery management allows long-lasting, maintenance-free performance.

"Integrating Swift’s Skylark into our Globehopper series is a milestone for the digitalization of rail," said Bjorn Jacobsen, Chief Product Officer at Nexxiot. "Standard GPS is no longer sufficient for the demands of modern, automated rail operations. Together with Swift, we are addressing the track-level identification problem and creating the foundation for more autonomous and efficient supply chains."

"The rail sector is at a digital tipping point where precise positioning is no longer a luxury, but a requirement for automation," added Holger Ippach, Chief Operating Officer at Swift Navigation. "By bringing high-accuracy location data to Nexxiot’s cutting-edge Globehopper device and Connect Intelligent Cloud, we are proving Skylark’s transformative value in the most demanding industrial environments. We are thrilled to partner with Nexxiot to build a safer, more productive future for global rail."

Key Solution Benefits:

Track-Level Accuracy: Identification of the exact track rather than just an approximate location.

Identification of the exact track rather than just an approximate location. Maintenance-Free Operation: Highly accurate positioning combined with exceptional battery life.

Highly accurate positioning combined with exceptional battery life. Increased Efficiency: Accelerated shunting processes and reduced search times in terminals.

Accelerated shunting processes and reduced search times in terminals. Future-Proof: Seamless integration into the Nexxiot Connect Intelligent Cloud for deep data analytics.

For more information about the partnership and solutions, please visit swiftnav.com and nexxiot.com .

ABOUT NEXXIOT

Nexxiot is a pioneer in the digital logistics of tomorrow. Based in Zurich, the company provides integrated solutions for monitoring freight wagons and containers worldwide. With a focus on asset intelligence, Nexxiot helps transportation companies eliminate uncertainty and increase efficiency, safety, and sustainability in global trade.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is a global technology company pioneering the location data layer for physical AI. Its Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service improves the accuracy of standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), such as GPS, from several meters to a few centimeters, unlocking vehicle autonomy and industrial automation at global scale. Skylark powers more than 10 million vehicles and devices deployed by leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, robotics companies, and IoT system integrators. Learn more about how Swift is building the infrastructure to enable a safer and more productive future at swiftnav.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f99c2066-5acc-4eed-93d2-0c080af55aee