Global Accounting Alliance names CPA Canada CEO as new Chair

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Accounting Alliance (GAA) has elected Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada CEO Pamela Steer as Chair of the organization representing the world’s leading accounting bodies.

This appointment recognizes CPA Canada’s leadership in global discussions, as well as the value of collaboration between national accounting bodies in shaping global business standards and practices.

“Pamela brings a strong record of global leadership and an unwavering commitment to international engagement,” said Jim Knafo, CEO of the GAA.

“Her appointment comes at a critical moment for the profession, as we work together across jurisdictions to anticipate change and serve the public interest.”

Steer, named Canada’s CFO of the year in 2019, steps in to lead the GAA’s information-sharing, co-operative and advocacy efforts at a pivotal time, both within the profession and the broader global economy.

“This recognition underscores CPA Canada’s growing influence on the global stage,” said Steer, who recently announced a suite of renewed mutual recognition agreements with key international counterparts.

“International engagement allows us to share Canadian expertise while bringing global insights back to strengthen the profession at home—helping ensure our members stay ahead of emerging issues and leading practices,” said Steer.

About the Global Accounting Alliance

The Global Accounting Alliance (GAA) is a forum of leading professional accounting bodies that promotes high-quality professional services, advances the public interest and supports collaboration on issues affecting the global profession.

About CPA Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) is one of the most influential accounting organizations in the world. As a non-regulatory body comprised of individual CPA members, CPA Canada supports the profession and represents Canadian CPAs at the national and international levels.

Nationally, CPA Canada acts in the public interest to promote transparency in financial markets, prepares CPAs for a rapidly evolving business environment through extensive guidance and programming and contributes to standard setting and policy making. Globally, CPA Canada works together with international bodies to build a stronger accounting profession worldwide.

As the national professional body, CPA Canada negotiates and maintains international agreements that enhance the value and global standing of the Canadian CPA designation and reinforce a unified Canadian profession.

CPA Canada works on behalf of the Canadian CPA profession in the public interest, promoting transparency, preparing CPAs for an evolving business environment and contributing to the development of accounting and financial policy nationally and globally.

Media contact

Sunny Freeman, Director, Strategic Communications and Marketing, CPA Canada

media@cpacanada.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c788f31-26eb-4a2b-902d-42b7e5273260