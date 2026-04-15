IMECAR - the Engineering Company Behind the 2024 Edison Award-Winning in Applied Technology Category - Opens U.S. Operations as a Full-Stack Electrification Platform





MIAMI, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMECAR, an engineering and technology company founded in 2011 and operating at the intersection of battery systems, power electronics, intelligent charging, and electric mobility software, today announced the official launch of its U.S. operations - formalizing a market presence that has been years in the making.





IMECAR is not a new name to the U.S. market. The company's lithium battery systems already power vehicles operating on American soil - most recently as the battery technology partner in the autonomous electric cart recognized with a 2024 Edison Award. The U.S. entity marks the next step: building dedicated local capabilities to serve the growing demand for vertically integrated electrification.





Over 15 years, IMECAR has built something rare in the electrification industry: end-to-end engineering capability under one roof. The company designs, produces, and validates every layer of its technology stack - from cell-level battery assembly to BMS firmware to charging infrastructure software - at its 2 manufacturing facilities in Türkiye.

The facility houses a full battery pack assembly plant equipped with automatic welding, CNC machining, laser cutting, and a dedicated R&D center staffed by 56 engineers. Products carry international certifications - the precise approvals required for the U.S. mobility and energy storage markets.

At The Battery Show South 2026, IMECAR will present:

Advanced lithium battery systems with modular architecture - from e-mobility to marine and industrial storage

Intelligent charging infrastructure with adaptive energy management and multi-source input (grid, solar, off-grid)

Proprietary software ecosystem for real-time BMS monitoring, control, and optimization

In-house developed power electronics for mobility, marine, and energy applications

«Our batteries are already operating in the U.S. market. What we’re formalizing now is the infrastructure to scale that presence - not just with a cell, but with the full system. That’s what the market is asking for, and it’s what we’ve spent 15 years building»

- Mark Lander, Chief Executive Officer, IMECAR

IMECAR's technology has been tested against some of the most demanding engineering standards in the world. As a partner in two European Commission Horizon 2020 programs - SEABAT and SELFIE - the company developed and validated battery systems alongside Fincantieri, Damen Shipyards, Fraunhofer Institute, Centro Ricerche Fiat, and Valeo.

In maritime electrification, IMECAR holds a position shared by only one other company globally: the ability to design battery modules with individual thermal-runaway shutdown capability for underwater operations - a safety architecture critical for submarine and deep-sea vessel applications.

Today, IMECAR's systems are deployed across 29 countries in Europe, Asia, and North America, serving electric mobility, marine, energy storage, and industrial electrification customers.

The U.S. electrification market is undergoing structural change - driven by supply chain localization requirements, the Inflation Reduction Act's domestic content provisions, and the industry's accelerating shift from component procurement toward integrated system partnerships.

IMECAR's model - vertically integrated, software-enabled, certification-ready - is designed precisely for this environment. The company is entering the U.S. not to sell components into existing supply chains, but to build system-level partnerships with OEMs, fleet operators, marine builders, and infrastructure developers who need a single engineering partner across battery, charging, software, and electronics.

THE BATTERY SHOW SOUTH 2026

IMECAR will exhibit at Booth #2123 on April 22-23, 2026 at the Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, NC. CEO Mark Lander and the executive team will be available for meetings with investors, OEM partners, distributors, and technology collaborators.

Schedule a meeting: calendar.app.google/GkcGD8m4iJECxQSi6

MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:



PR Communications

IMECAR

Email: media@imecar.com

Website: www.imecar.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f617ee6a-26e4-4520-9d00-6dd9f2c4eb70